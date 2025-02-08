‘Time To Go’: Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic post on Twitter leaves fans worried; check 5 possible meanings

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan regularly shares his thoughts on social media, engaging with fans on Twitter (now X). However, his recent mysterious post, saying “Time To Go,” has left fans confused and concerned.

The post’s cryptic nature left fans confused and worried. Some thought he was just logging off for the night while others feared a deeper meaning. The phrase “time to go” sparked concerns about retirement, social media exit or something more serious.

Amitabh Bachchan to quit Bollywood? Some fans are speculating that the recent post is about Big B retiring from acting. Bachchan is often considered the greatest Bollywood star ever. He has inspired generations. His commitment to work at the age of 82 is still top notch. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, recently hailed Bachchan over his dedication.

Amitabh Bachchan began his movie career in 1969 as a voice narrator in Bhuvan Shome, a National Award-winning film. In the same year, he made his acting debut in Saat Hindustani, in which he played one of seven protagonists alongside actors like Utpal Dutt and Anwar Ali.

“We are sitting here in a wonderful AC room in Mumbai, doing this interview, having a nice cup of coffee. And, that 82-year-old is shooting for KBC from 7 in the morning. He’s leading by example,” Abhishek said in an interview.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s separation? The post comes amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s divorce rumours. Fans wonder if the legendary actor was talking about that possibility. Despite speculation about Abhishek’s divorce with the former Miss World, there has been no official comment on this.

Big leaving social media? There is also a possibility that Big B was thinking about leaving social media. As a signature style, the senior Bachchan also mentions the number of his tweets. The latest post marks his tweet number 5281.

Is he leaving social media? There is no confirmation yet.

Bachchan to leave KBC? In December 2023, Amitabh Bachchan became teary-eyed during the final episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. A promotional video showed him getting emotional as he wrapped up the season, making fans sentimental.

Many mistook his words as the end of the journey with KBC. However, Bachchan was back with the following season.

Amitabh Bachchan saying good night Maybe it was just his way of signing off for the day. Before this, he posted, “The audience in any walk of life .. is LIFE.”