Market veteran Samir Arora on Saturday posted a video on X, where he asked world’s first humanoid robot Sophia if it is the right time to invest in Indian stock markets.

“I asked Sophia the most important question,” he said, posting the video.

The market veteran was attending the Synapse Conclave in Gurugram, where humanoid robot Sophia was present.

“Sophia, I wanted to ask you if it is a good time to invest in the Indian stock market,” Arora was heard asking in the video.

The humanoid robot proceeded to answer his question in Hindi.

“Yeah. Time has come to invest in the Indian stock market,” she replied.

The conversation went forward, with Arora asking, “Has the time really come? 100 per cent?”

Sophia replied in positive.

“New opportunities are coming to the Indian stock market. I am 100 per cent sure,” she said.

The Indian stock market has remained under the bears’ grip for the last 13 consecutive sessions, and has seen a downward trend for the past six months. Slowing economic growth, hawkish Fed trend and inflationary concerns have helped the bears tighten their grip on the equity market, making investors lose their money.

Social media reacts to Sophia’s stock market answer Arora’s post garnered much attention on social media, with users being delighted by Sophia’s response.

“You made my weekend better,” one user commented.

Another hoped that the robot’s prediction would come true.

“Thank you sir! May the Force be with Sophia :-) Now let us watch tomorrow's match aaram se :-),” the user said, referring to the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match scheduled on Sunday.

“I bet on Sophia,” a third user said.

Synapse Conclave 2025 The Synapse Conclave is being held at the Le Meridien hotel in Gurugram on February 23 and 24. Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, this science conclave brings together an ensemble of 40 speakers, ranging from Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas Friedman to age-reversal biohacker Liz Parrish and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

The conference aims to be an amalgamation of ideas and debates, “challenging conventional ways through the prisms of environment, emotion, and society.”