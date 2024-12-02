Actor Vikrant Massey has made the surprising decision to retire from acting at the age of 37, despite being at the peak of his career. His latest release, Sabarmati Express, has been performing well at the box office, and his previous performances in 12th Fail and Sector 36 were widely praised.

In a post on Instagram, Massey wrote, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

With such momentum building, many would have expected Vikrant to continue capitalizing on his success. However, in an unexpected turn, the actor has chosen to step away from the industry and retire from acting.

Vikrant's professional journey Vikrant began his career in television, making his debut with the youth-based show Dhoom Machao Dhoom on Disney Channel India. He then gained wider recognition for his role in the popular soap opera Balika Vadhu in 2009, where he played a supportive character.

Vikrant made his film debut with Lootera (2013), directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

In 2017, Vikrant got his first lead role in the critically acclaimed film A Death in the Gunj, directed by Konkona Sen Sharma. His portrayal of Shutu, a shy and introspective young man, earned him widespread recognition.

Continued Success: After A Death in the Gunj, Vikrant starred in a series of successful films that cemented his reputation as a versatile actor:

Ginny Weds Sunny (2020): He played the role of a man trying to win the heart of his love interest, showcasing his comedic timing.

Haseen Dilruba (2021): Vikrant played a key role in this suspense thriller, where his performance was highly appreciated for its complexity.

Love Hostel (2022): A dark thriller where Vikrant portrayed a man caught in a dangerous situation, highlighting his ability to handle intense roles.

12th Fail (2024): Vikrant’s role in this inspirational film further emphasized his skill in portraying emotionally nuanced characters.