Tina Dabi trolled for Republic Day flag unfurling as video goes viral, draws mixed reactions

A brief clip from Republic Day celebrations in Rajasthan has pushed senior IAS officer Tina Dabi into the social media spotlight, after a momentary lapse during a flag unfurling ceremony triggered widespread discussion online.

The video, which surfaced on social platforms on Sunday, shows Dabi unfurling the Tricolour during the Republic Day function at the District Collectorate premises in Barmer. Moments later, she appears to turn away from the national flag and salute in the opposite direction, before being promptly guided by an officer present at the venue. She immediately corrects her position and salutes the national flag.

Advertisement

Though the incident lasted only a few seconds, the clip was rapidly shared across platforms, leading to mixed reactions. Some users described the moment as a protocol error during the unfurling ceremony, while others argued it was a minor and understandable lapse during a live public event.

Watch the video here:

As the video gained traction, “Tina Dabi” began trending on Google searches, with many users weighing in on the expectations placed on senior civil servants during national ceremonies. Critics questioned how such a mistake could occur during an official Republic Day unfurling ceremony, particularly given Dabi’s experience and visibility as an officer.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “She is IAS Tina Dabi, currently posted in Barmer, Rajasthan. She topped in UPSC in 2015 & can't even know how to make a reel & hoist the national flag on #RepublicDay. This happened when you topped UPSC exam just bcz of reservation quota.”

Also Read | Elon Musk’s X under fire as EU launches probe into Grok deepfake risks

Another user wrote, “This is reelbaaz IAS officer Tina Dabi who freezes at a basic flag hoisting doesn’t know whom to salute because the real achievement ended on the day the entrance exam was cracked. Reelbaaz babus are the final product of a rotten UPSC factory. Abolish UPSC.”

Also Read | Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol film earns this much

Supporters, however, urged restraint, pointing out that public events often involve split-second decisions and that the officer corrected herself immediately.

“It looked like an honest mistake guys. Cut some slack,” a user wrote on X.

Advertisement

“Making mistakes is a natural part of human life. We often expect people in high positions to be perfect. But in big events and public functions, small human errors can happen. The Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi is a UPSC topper with a strong public image. That’s why even a minor slip is being blown out of proportion. National events come with heavy administrative pressure and responsibility. Due to time constraints and situations, small mistakes are possible. Trolling someone just to point out flaws doesn’t reflect a positive mindset,” a user wrote.

The Republic Day event marked the 77th year of the Constitution of India coming into force and was attended by officials and members of the public. No official statement has been issued regarding the brief incident during the unfurling ceremony.

Advertisement