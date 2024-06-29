Tinder scam: IAS aspirant goes for a date, threatened to pay bill worth ₹1.2 lakh; here’s what happened

‘Tinder scams’ have become common in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Let's find out what happened.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published01:25 PM IST
A tinder costed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 lakh for an aspiring bureaucrat
A tinder costed ₹1.2 lakh for an aspiring bureaucrat

An aspiring civil service aspirant was scammed by a Tinder date, costing him 1.2 lakh.

The victim reached the Black Mirror Cafe in Vikas Marg, East Delhi, to celebrate the birthday of a woman named Versha, whom he matched on “Tinder”, according to an NDTV report.

Also Read | Tinder will now allow you to share date plans with friends and family

They ordered some snacks, two cakes and four shots of non-alcoholic beverages. Versha had to rush back home due to a family emergency suddenly, the report said. Later, when the victim finished eating the food and received the bill, he was shocked at the amount he had to pay. He was supposed to pay 1,21,917.70 for the meal they had that would not cost more than a few thousand rupees, the report stated.

When the victim questioned the amount, he was threatened and forced to pay. He eventually had to transfer the amount online to one of the cafe owners, Akshay Pahwa. Pahwa is a 32-year-old resident of Shahdara in East Delhi and has studied until class 10.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran concert in Mumbai sparks frenzy over QR code Tinder stunt

The victim filed the case on the same day, and Pahwa was taken in by police.

The investigation revealed that Akshay Pahwa, Vansh Pahwa and Ansh Grover own the Black Mirror cafe, which employs several “table managers”.

One of them is Aryan, a class 7 dropout. After tracking Versha, the police found out that Aryan had contacted the victim, posing as Versha. He shared her photo through the one-time-view feature and invited her to celebrate her birthday on June 23.

Also Read | Tinder, Bumble beware! Zomato is now helping people ’find a match’

The entire group also planned the family emergency. Each party involved in the scam has their share assigned. 15% is assigned to Versha, 45% is divided between table and cafe managers, and 40% is assigned to the owners.

Such scams have become common in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, among other major cities. Earlier this year, three individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder a 28 year old businessman whom they found through tinder five years ago.

Men usually avoid reporting such incidents due to the associated social stigma with dating apps, the police told the publication.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsTinder scam: IAS aspirant goes for a date, threatened to pay bill worth ₹1.2 lakh; here’s what happened

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue