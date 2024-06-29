‘Tinder scams’ have become common in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Let's find out what happened.

An aspiring civil service aspirant was scammed by a Tinder date, costing him ₹1.2 lakh.

The victim reached the Black Mirror Cafe in Vikas Marg, East Delhi, to celebrate the birthday of a woman named Versha, whom he matched on “Tinder", according to an NDTV report.

They ordered some snacks, two cakes and four shots of non-alcoholic beverages. Versha had to rush back home due to a family emergency suddenly, the report said. Later, when the victim finished eating the food and received the bill, he was shocked at the amount he had to pay. He was supposed to pay ₹1,21,917.70 for the meal they had that would not cost more than a few thousand rupees, the report stated.

When the victim questioned the amount, he was threatened and forced to pay. He eventually had to transfer the amount online to one of the cafe owners, Akshay Pahwa. Pahwa is a 32-year-old resident of Shahdara in East Delhi and has studied until class 10.

The victim filed the case on the same day, and Pahwa was taken in by police.

The investigation revealed that Akshay Pahwa, Vansh Pahwa and Ansh Grover own the Black Mirror cafe, which employs several "table managers".

One of them is Aryan, a class 7 dropout. After tracking Versha, the police found out that Aryan had contacted the victim, posing as Versha. He shared her photo through the one-time-view feature and invited her to celebrate her birthday on June 23.

The entire group also planned the family emergency. Each party involved in the scam has their share assigned. 15% is assigned to Versha, 45% is divided between table and cafe managers, and 40% is assigned to the owners.

Such scams have become common in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, among other major cities. Earlier this year, three individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder a 28 year old businessman whom they found through tinder five years ago.

Men usually avoid reporting such incidents due to the associated social stigma with dating apps, the police told the publication.

