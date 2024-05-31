Amid scorching heat in plain areas of the country, many tourists are flocking to hilly areas for some respite. As the vacation season continues, a fresh spell of snowfall brought cheers among locals and tourists in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Thursday. Rohtang in Manali received fresh snowfall yesterday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI on social media platform X, tourists can be seen enjoying the snowfall as the mountains are covered in snow.

In addition to snowfall, several parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed rainfall. On Thursday, Manali recorded 10 mm of rainfall, followed by Keylong with 5 mm, Kalpa with 3 mm, Shimla with 2 mm and Bhuntar and Sainj with 1 mm each, reported PTI referring to the weather office.

Several areas in Himachal receive fresh rainfall

Bringing a slight relief from scorching heat, mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh received light rainfall on Thursday. Slight rainfall helped bring down the mercury by one to two degrees Celsius, reported PTI.

Witnessing a 2-3 units drop in temperature, Una recorded a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, compared to 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Neri was the hottest in the state, with a temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

IMD issues yellow warning for next three days

The local meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lighting and gusty winds for next three days. There are chances of further rainfall in parts of Shimla till June 2. According to Meteorological Centre, Shimla, there are chances of rainfall at isolated places in mid-hills from May 31 to June 2 and in seven districts -- Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Kangra Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan -- from May 31 to June 5.

