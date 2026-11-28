The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing to release tickets for the much-awaited Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. The special darshan facility will be available to devotees for 10 days, from December 20 to 29.

TTD officials have finalised the online booking schedule for different categories of darshan tickets and tokens to help devotees plan their pilgrimage, according to Times of India (TOI) report.

Vaikunta Dwara Darshan 2026: Ticket booking schedule According to the schedule announced by TTD, Srivani Darshan tickets will be released first, followed by tickets for special entry darshan.

The booking schedule is as follows:

- Srivani Darshan tickets: November 28 at 10 am

- ₹300 Special Entry Darshan tickets: November 30 at 10 am

- Online registration for Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens through the electronic dip (e-Dip) system: December 1, from 10 am, to December 5, until 5 pm

- e-Dip allocation of SSD tokens: December 7 at 3 pm

- Darshan quota for donors: December 8 at 10 am

The e-Dip system will be used to allot SSD tokens for the first two days of the festival, December 20 and 21, which coincide with Vaikunta Ekadasi and Vaikunta Dwadasi.

TTD cancels VIP Break Darshan, ₹ 300 tickets on December 20 and 21 In view of the expected heavy rush during the festival, TTD has decided to cancel VIP Break Darshan, except for protocol dignitaries, and ₹300 Special Entry Darshan tickets on December 20 and 21, TOI reported.

During these two days, devotees will be allowed to have darshan only through the online e-Dip Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens.

The decision has been taken to ensure that a larger number of ordinary devotees can participate in the special darshan during the peak festival period.

TTD has advised devotees to book tickets and register for tokens only through its official website: (https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in).

Tirumala temple adorns Lord Balaji with jewellery donated by Chennai couple A day after a Chennai-based couple donated gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara, arrangements were made to adorn Lord Balaji with the newly donated jewellery at the Tirumala temple on Friday.

Chennai-based donors Vardhaman Jain and Radhika Jain presented 46 different gold ornaments to the temple on Thursday. The jewellery, weighing a total of 121 kg and valued at approximately ₹208 crore, was donated to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

The temple authorities made arrangements to adorn the deity with the newly donated ornaments on Friday.