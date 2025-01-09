The makers of Daaku Maharaj have cancelled the pre-release event scheduled for Thursday. This decision was made in respect to the Tirupati stampede tragedy.

The film's production house, Sithara Entertainment, in a post X, said,

“In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple - a place of devotion, hope for millions and a cherished part of our families' traditions."

“Given the circumstances we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with #DaakuMaharaaj Pre Release Event as planned. With a heavy heart and utmost respect for the devotion and sentiments of the people, we have decided to call off today’s event. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time! (sic)” the post added.

The makers have not announced the new date for the event.

Tirupati temple stampede occurred on Wednesday due to overcrowding when people rushed to collect tokens near the ticketing counter in the temple, said the Chairman of the TTD BR Naidu.

The film Daaku Maharaj stars Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath and Bobby Simha in lead roles and is produced by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, is slated to release on January 12, 2025.

The movie is about a daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a ‘king without a kingdom,' according to IMDb.

In June 2023, the film was officially announced under the tentative title NBK 109 as it will be Balakrishna's 109th film as a leading actor. The official title of the film Daaku Maharaj was announced in November 2024. The background score and the soundtrack were composed by Thaman S.