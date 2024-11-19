Tirupati TTD Board to use AI to cut darshan time, remove non-Hindu staff, prohibits political statements & more

In a recent meeting, TTD decided to implement AI to cut darshan waiting times, prohibited political statements in Tirumala and resolved to enhance laddu quality. Additionally, it will merge funds and address local community concerns.

Livemint
Updated19 Nov 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman BR Naidu (right) addresses the media on November 18, 2024.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman BR Naidu (right) addresses the media on November 18, 2024.(HT Photo)

Tirupati laddu controversy: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) held a meeting on November 18 and in a media address after announced key decisions reached, according to a PTI report.

Also Read | Delhi police arrest Chinese national in ₹100 crore stock trading scam

On Darshan Time

Speaking to the media, TTD chairman BR Naidu shared that the board has decided to use artificial intelligence (AI) to shorten the darshan times at the famous Lord Venkateswara shrine. Discussions were around cutting waiting time for darshan, from around 30 hours to 2-3 hours, using AI and other advanced technologies, as per PTI.

Further, for the local people in Tirupati, the board has decided to offer them darshan on the first Tuesday of every month, it added.

Also Read | Donald Trump nominates Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary — Who is he?

Non-Hindu Employees, Political Statements

Among the other decisions, as per an official release of the board, it has resolved to write a letter to the state government for taking an appropriate decision on its non-Hindu employees, as per the report.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Naidu said the board will assess how many non-Hindus are part of the temple administration and "surrender them" to the government. As per a 2018 report, there are 44 employees of other faiths working in the TTD.

“We shall write to the state government to take an appropriate decision about the non-Hindus working in Tirumala. The TTD is a Hindu religious institution, and the board felt that it should not employ non-Hindus to work in the temple. We shall write to the government to either absorb them in various other departments or offer them a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS),” Naidu said, according to the HT report.

Also Read | Manipur: Kuki orgs to hold ‘coffin rally’ today for 10 youths killed in gunfight

Another key decision taken is to prohibit those associated with the temple from making political statements in Tirumala and to take action against those who violate this, it added.

It also resolved to not to allow “political statements in Tirumala” and to “take legal action if needed” against those who make such statements and who propagate them, the release added.

Also Read | ‘BJP is facing significant defeat’: Salil Deshmukh after attack on his father

Laddu Quality, Administrative Tasks

After a much publicised controversy regarding the temple's laddus, the board has decided to ensure the use of “enhanced quality” ghee for the product.

Further, the board has decided to merge Sri Venkateswara Aalayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI) with TTD's account and discontinue the darshan quota given to tourism corporations of different states as complaints of irregularities abound over this quota. The board has also decided to clear the debris that piled up in the dumping yard of Tirumala, within four months.

Following an expert committee meeting, the board has also decided to cancel the lease of Visakha Sarada Peetham mutt as it allegedly violated TTD rules.

During the next meeting, a decision will be taken on moving TTD's deposits from private banks to nationalised banks due to safety concerns, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsTirupati TTD Board to use AI to cut darshan time, remove non-Hindu staff, prohibits political statements & more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    123.10
    09:47 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.6 (6.58%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.55
    09:47 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.18%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    252.70
    09:47 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    1.9 (0.76%)

    NTPC share price

    372.85
    09:47 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    6.15 (1.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,358.15
    09:39 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    35 (2.65%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,554.60
    09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -41.6 (-2.61%)

    Thermax share price

    4,742.10
    09:39 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -125.85 (-2.59%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    264.85
    09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -30.95 (-10.46%)

    Supreme Industries share price

    4,542.45
    09:38 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -89.55 (-1.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    65.52
    09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    5.46 (9.09%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.90
    09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.4 (6.41%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    11,980.70
    09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    586 (5.14%)

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corp share price

    343.85
    09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    16.45 (5.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.000.00
      Chennai
      75,661.000.00
      Delhi
      75,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.