To Nice? Yes, Tunis!: US women set for France trip end up in Africa in a comic misadventure; netizens say ‘unbelievable’

Two friends, set for a lavish trip to Nice, France, ended up in Tunis, North Africa, in what the Internet has deemed to be an "unbelievable" comic misadventure.

Advertisement

Here's what happened: American influencer Brittney Dzialo and her friend boarded a plane to Tunis, the capital of Tunisia in North Africa, instead of their intended destination Nice, France.

The American women have since gone viral on social media for their misadventure. Brittney has posted a series of viral videos on TikTok showing the friends boarding a Tunisair flight from Rome.

What began as a fun trip ended up in a crashing reality when they realised that their intended European getaway was actually taking them to North Africa.

Also Read | Qatar airspace closure over Iran attack sparks chaos at Doha's Hamad airport

“Is this going to Nice?” one of the girls asked a passenger on the plane. “Tunis, yeah,” the passenger replied. They soon realised the mix-up and, in a viral video, showed just how easily the travellers confused two very different locations.

Advertisement

They giggled and Googled where Tunis was located before asking a flight attendant if the plane would indeed go to Nice, France, but they were met with the horror of reality when she responded, “No.” The flight attendant then pointed to their tickets, which showed that they said “Tunis” rather than “to Nice”.

Panicked, the geographically challenged girlfriends asked another woman on board where Tunisia is, only to learn that it was in “North Africa”.

In a follow-up video, Brittney shared that “the airline employee misheard us and booked us a flight to TUNISIA, AFRICA instead of Nice, France.”

Also Read | Can AI assistants really plan a perfect vacation for you?

She shared that they had even tried to deboard the plane to Tunis, but the crew apparently coaxed them back into their seats, assuring them Nice was “later, later, you change the plane.” And since they didn’t actually have a ticket to Nice, the women gave in and stayed put.

Advertisement

“The whole plane witnessed our spiral and either found it entertaining or hated us,” the caption to Brittney's viral post read.

What happened next? After landing in Tunis, the women finally made it to their desired destination.

The influencer filmed her friend stepping off the plane to Nice and telling her followers, “Y'all, we made it.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Travelers Avoid Trips to Japan Over Viral Comic Book’s Quake Prediction

Here's how netizens reacted: Several netizens were convinced that the misadventure was a “scripted act” for social media; however, some social media users shared that it was common and that airports usually have a designated desk for such travellers.

“This is hard to believe… how would you not notice the destination on the ticket, and the gate???” a user said.

“There’s so many points of confirmation between the booking and boarding process that makes this both impossible and unbelievable,” another added.

An airline employee said, “There is absolutely no way this could “accidentally” happen. Agents and CBP ALWAYS confirm before they step foot anywhere and will promptly direct them to the right location.”

Some netizens also suggested that they should have stayed in Tunis for a bit and enjoyed the “ferry to Marseille.”

Advertisement