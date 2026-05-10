‘To the man loved by millions’: Cousin sisters' letter to Vijay as he takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil superstar Vijay’s journey from one of South India’s biggest film stars to Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister became an emotional moment for his family, with his cousin sisters sharing a heartfelt public letter ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

As Vijay prepared to take oath as Chief Minister after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured a majority, his family members celebrated the milestone with visible pride and emotion. Among them were his cousin sisters, Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar, who penned an emotional tribute to the actor-politician on Instagram.

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‘The Comeback Isn’t Just Personal’

Sharing photographs from different phases of Vijay’s life and career, the sisters reflected on his political rise and the emotional significance of the moment.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Joseph Vijay and what is his new political role in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Joseph Vijay, a popular Tamil superstar, has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He achieved this after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a majority in the assembly elections. 2 How did Joseph Vijay's family react to his appointment as Tamil Nadu CM? ⌵ Vijay's cousin sisters, Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar, shared a heartfelt public letter expressing pride and emotion over his political achievement. His father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, also became emotional, stating his happiness and advising Vijay to 'Do everything for Tamilians'. 3 What is the significance of Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Vijay is the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. His party, TVK, achieved this success in its debut assembly election, making him one of the rare film stars in South India to transition successfully into politics. 4 Which parties supported Vijay's TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both former allies of the DMK, announced unconditional support to TVK. Other parties like Congress, CPI, and CPIM also extended their support. 5 What challenges did Vijay face leading up to his political success? ⌵ Leading up to his political victory, Vijay navigated personal and professional challenges. These included reports of his wife filing for divorce and speculation about his relationship with actor Trisha Krishnan, as well as delays in his final film, Jana Nayagan.

“You came back Stronger than ever. Sharper in vision. More focused on the people. Not for power. Not for noise. Only for us. Only for Tamil Nadu,” they wrote.

The post described Vijay’s political success as more than just a personal victory.

“A voice that connects. A journey built on trust, strength, and purpose. The comeback isn’t just personal – it’s emotional for millions,” the letter added.

Also Read | Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM today after days of numbers battle

The sisters ended the note with an affectionate message addressed to the new Chief Minister.

“To the man loved by millions but always our Vijay Anna. With endless love. Your sisters – Keethana Surendar & Pallavi Surendar.”

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Check out the video here:

The Instagram post also featured several old and recent family photographs, including images of Vijay with his parents, Shoba and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, celebrating after the election results were announced.

SA Chandrasekhar Reacts To Vijay’s Victory

Vijay’s father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, also became emotional after it was confirmed that TVK had secured a majority.

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In a video shared by ANI, the filmmaker appeared teary-eyed while reacting to his son’s political achievement.

“I am happy…I am so, so happy,” he said.

When asked by the news agency whether he had once aspired to become a political leader himself, Chandrasekhar denied it.

“No, no, no. I never…Whatever I am doing, only for my son,” he said.

The filmmaker also reacted to the widespread public support for Vijay becoming Chief Minister.

“Finally, Tamil people have succeeded…through Vijay,” he said.

Asked if he had any advice for his son as he stepped into the state’s top political office, Chandrasekhar said, “Do everything for Tamilians.”

He then folded his hands and requested to leave.

See video here:

Vijay’s Political Rise

Vijay formally launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024. With the latest electoral victory, he has now emerged as one of the rare film stars in South India to successfully transition into politics within a short span of launching a party.

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Reports have compared his rise to that of late Telugu superstar and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who also achieved major political success after entering public life from cinema.

Vijay’s political journey, however, unfolded alongside several personal and professional developments that kept him in the headlines over the past two years.

Also Read | Meet Tamil Nadu MLA who is 9 times richer than Vijay

Personal And Professional Challenges The actor’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, reportedly filed for divorce after nearly three decades of marriage and cited infidelity in her petition. Vijay was also rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Trisha Krishnan, though neither publicly addressed the speculation.

At the same time, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, also faced delays. The movie was originally expected to release in January but did not hit theatres as planned because of issues involving the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

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It remains unclear when the film will eventually release.

Despite the turbulence surrounding his personal and professional life, Vijay’s political debut has now culminated in a historic victory, marking a major new chapter for the actor-turned-politician and his party in Tamil Nadu politics.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.