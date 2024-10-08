Today Navratri colour: Why do we wear red on Day 6? Know about Maa Katyayani, significance and more

As Navratri enters Day 6, Goddess Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped on Tuesday, October 8. The 6th day of Navratri is also known as Katyayani Ashtami.
Like other forms of Durga, Katyayani is a powerful deity who annihilates negative forces. In particular, she is worshipped for her role in defeating Mahishasura, a demon who had terrorized the heavens and earth.
Goddess Katyayani is usually depicted as a warrior goddess riding a lion and holding a sword, trident, lotus, and other divine weapons in her hands.
She is often shown as having a fierce and radiant appearance, symbolizing her power and authority in combat against evil forces. Her lion mount signifies bravery, courage, and strength.
The auspicious colour of Day 6 of Navratri is red. Let us explore why:
Maa Katyayani is believed to have been born to Rishi Katyayana, a sage from the Vedic period.
According to Hindu mythology, Rishi Katyayana performed severe penance to invoke the blessings of the divine powers. Pleased by his devotion, the gods, including Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, manifested Goddess Katyayani from their combined energies.
She was created as a powerful form of Durga to destroy the demon Mahishasura and restore cosmic balance.
The name "Katyayani" comes from her father’s name, Katyayana, and she is sometimes referred to as “Katyayani Devi” or “Katyayani Mata”.
Devotees pray to Katyayani for courage, protection, and the ability to overcome challenges in their lives.
This day is particularly important for feminine empowerment and strength, as Goddess Katyayani is considered a warrior goddess who embodies the qualities of a protector and a nurturer. She represents the power of both creation and destruction.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess