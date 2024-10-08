Today Navratri colour: Why do we wear red on Day 6? Know about Maa Katyayani, significance and more

As Navratri reaches Day 6 on October 8, devotees honor Goddess Katyayani, a fierce warrior goddess who vanquished Mahishasura. The day's color is red, reflecting the themes of empowerment and cosmic balance.

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Bengal Club Devi Durga at Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj Park, in Mumbai
Bengal Club Devi Durga at Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj Park, in Mumbai(Hindustan Times)

As Navratri enters Day 6, Goddess Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped on Tuesday, October 8. The 6th day of Navratri is also known as Katyayani Ashtami.

Like other forms of Durga, Katyayani is a powerful deity who annihilates negative forces. In particular, she is worshipped for her role in defeating Mahishasura, a demon who had terrorized the heavens and earth.

Goddess Katyayani is usually depicted as a warrior goddess riding a lion and holding a sword, trident, lotus, and other divine weapons in her hands.

Also Read | Navratri 2024: Colours from Day 5 to 9 to celebrate Goddess Durga

She is often shown as having a fierce and radiant appearance, symbolizing her power and authority in combat against evil forces. Her lion mount signifies bravery, courage, and strength.

The auspicious colour of Day 6 of Navratri is red. Let us explore why:

  • The color symbolizes Maa Katyayani's vigor, vitality, and power.
  • She is celebrated as a symbol of strength, courage, and protection, and red embodies these qualities.
  • Red also represents the goddess’s association with Mars (a planet of courage and action), and it reflects the fierce and dynamic nature of the goddess.

Also Read | Navratri 2024: PM Modi performing Garba? Here’s the truth
  • The color reflects her dynamic, warrior-like nature.
  • Red representing both the sacrifice and the triumph of good over evil.
  • Red, as a color that stands out and signifies power, also symbolizes the triumph of righteousness and the destruction of negative forces.

Legend of Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani is believed to have been born to Rishi Katyayana, a sage from the Vedic period.

According to Hindu mythology, Rishi Katyayana performed severe penance to invoke the blessings of the divine powers. Pleased by his devotion, the gods, including Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, manifested Goddess Katyayani from their combined energies.

Also Read | PM Modi plays dhol at Jagdamba Mata temple on 3rd day of Sharadiya Navratri

She was created as a powerful form of Durga to destroy the demon Mahishasura and restore cosmic balance.

The name "Katyayani" comes from her father’s name, Katyayana, and she is sometimes referred to as “Katyayani Devi” or “Katyayani Mata”.

Significance of worshipping Maa Katyayani

Devotees pray to Katyayani for courage, protection, and the ability to overcome challenges in their lives.

This day is particularly important for feminine empowerment and strength, as Goddess Katyayani is considered a warrior goddess who embodies the qualities of a protector and a nurturer. She represents the power of both creation and destruction.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsToday Navratri colour: Why do we wear red on Day 6? Know about Maa Katyayani, significance and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.85
    01:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.45 (-2.71%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    277.30
    01:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    9.95 (3.72%)

    Wipro share price

    523.55
    01:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -7.85 (-1.48%)

    Tata Motors share price

    914.15
    01:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -13.95 (-1.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,472.20
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    976.35 (7.23%)

    Trent share price

    7,904.30
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    454.85 (6.11%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,534.40
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (3.24%)

    Coforge share price

    7,277.00
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    68.85 (0.96%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    217.65
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -11.15 (-4.87%)

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,340.60
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -40.3 (-2.92%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.70
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.6 (-2.8%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    954.95
    01:02 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -27 (-2.75%)
    More from Top Losers

    One 97 Communications share price

    714.00
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    62.4 (9.58%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    581.95
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    40.15 (7.41%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,472.20
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    976.35 (7.23%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    999.40
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    66.5 (7.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.