Today Navratri Devi: How is Maa Skandamata worshipped on Day 5? Significance, legends & more

On Navratri Day 5, Maa Skandamata is venerated as the embodiment of motherhood and strength. Devotees seek her blessings for wisdom and protection, emphasizing compassion.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Maa Skandamata
Maa Skandamata(Wikipedia)

Maa Skandamata, the fifth form of the Navadurga, is all set to be worshipped on Monday (October 7), the 5th Day of Navratri. Depicted as a serene goddess with a child – Lord Skanda (Kartikeya) – in her lap, she embodies motherhood and strength.

Devotees seek her blessings for peace, wisdom, and protection, and emphasizes the importance of nurturing and protective qualities in life.

Navratri Day 5: Portrayal of Maa Skandamata

Maa Skandamata is often portrayed riding a lion, symbolizing courage and power. She is also depicted holding a lotus, representing purity and spiritual awakening. This signifies that devotion to her leads to enlightenment and liberation.

Also Read | Navratri 2024 Fasting Rules: Do’s and Don’ts for devotees observing fast

Navratri Day 5: Significance of worshipping Maa Skandamata

As the mother of Lord Skanda, she represents maternal love, care, and nurturing, emphasizing the importance of compassion in our lives. Devotees seek her blessings for wisdom, guidance, and clarity in decision-making, especially in challenging situations.

Worshipping Maa Skandamata instills courage and confidence, providing protection against negative influences and adversities, and she aids in spiritual evolution, helping devotees progress on their spiritual journey.

Maa Skandamata promotes harmony within families, encouraging strong bonds and understanding among loved ones.

Worship Maa Skandamata, especially during Navratri, is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and overall well-being.

Also Read | PM Modi pens Garba song ’Aavati Kalay’ to pay tribute to Goddess Durga: Watch

Navratri Day 5: Legends of Maa Skandamata

One of the most well-known legends describes how she gave birth to Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), the commander of the gods. This event was significant in the battle against the demon Tarakasura, who had defeated the gods.

In some stories, Maa Skandamata is depicted as a fierce warrior who fights evil forces alongside her son Skanda. Her battles symbolize the triumph of good over evil, reinforcing the importance of righteousness.

She is also considered a manifestation of the Divine Feminine, embodying the creative and nurturing aspects of the universe.

Also Read | Navratri 2024: 2Pandal collapses during Jagran in Punjab’s Ludhiana; 2 dead

Navratri Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja vidhi

On this day, devotees rise early and begin their day with a sacred bath. Adorned in new attire, they present their offerings to Maa Skandamata.

The puja is conducted with an array of items: flowers, kumkum, incense sticks, ganga gal, yellow blossoms, and ghee. Additionally, a banana-based bhog is specially prepared for Maa Skandamata.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsToday Navratri Devi: How is Maa Skandamata worshipped on Day 5? Significance, legends & more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.20
    10:45 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.55 (-1.53%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    268.30
    10:45 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -8.9 (-3.21%)

    Tata Power share price

    448.30
    10:45 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -18.4 (-3.94%)

    Bharti Airtel share price

    1,661.55
    10:45 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    20.8 (1.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,173.25
    10:42 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    50.1 (0.7%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    984.10
    10:42 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-0.49%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,411.00
    10:42 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -83.25 (-2.38%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,532.40
    10:43 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -232.85 (-8.42%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    428.35
    10:43 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -34.05 (-7.36%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.11
    10:43 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -0.69 (-7.04%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    739.30
    10:43 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-6.92%)
    More from Top Losers

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,960.00
    10:43 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    527.5 (7.1%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    282.35
    10:43 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    10.7 (3.94%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,214.45
    10:43 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    42.6 (3.64%)

    JK Lakshmi Cement share price

    800.05
    10:43 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    19.65 (2.52%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.