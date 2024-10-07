Today Navratri Devi: How is Maa Skandamata worshipped on Day 5? Significance, legends & more

Maa Skandamata, the fifth form of the Navadurga, is all set to be worshipped on Monday (October 7), the 5th Day of Navratri. Depicted as a serene goddess with a child – Lord Skanda (Kartikeya) – in her lap, she embodies motherhood and strength.

Devotees seek her blessings for peace, wisdom, and protection, and emphasizes the importance of nurturing and protective qualities in life.

Navratri Day 5: Portrayal of Maa Skandamata Maa Skandamata is often portrayed riding a lion, symbolizing courage and power. She is also depicted holding a lotus, representing purity and spiritual awakening. This signifies that devotion to her leads to enlightenment and liberation.

Navratri Day 5: Significance of worshipping Maa Skandamata As the mother of Lord Skanda, she represents maternal love, care, and nurturing, emphasizing the importance of compassion in our lives. Devotees seek her blessings for wisdom, guidance, and clarity in decision-making, especially in challenging situations.

Worshipping Maa Skandamata instills courage and confidence, providing protection against negative influences and adversities, and she aids in spiritual evolution, helping devotees progress on their spiritual journey.

Maa Skandamata promotes harmony within families, encouraging strong bonds and understanding among loved ones.

Worship Maa Skandamata, especially during Navratri, is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and overall well-being.

Navratri Day 5: Legends of Maa Skandamata One of the most well-known legends describes how she gave birth to Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), the commander of the gods. This event was significant in the battle against the demon Tarakasura, who had defeated the gods.

In some stories, Maa Skandamata is depicted as a fierce warrior who fights evil forces alongside her son Skanda. Her battles symbolize the triumph of good over evil, reinforcing the importance of righteousness.

She is also considered a manifestation of the Divine Feminine, embodying the creative and nurturing aspects of the universe.

Navratri Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja vidhi On this day, devotees rise early and begin their day with a sacred bath. Adorned in new attire, they present their offerings to Maa Skandamata.