‘Today’s kids…’: Lawyer’s rant against junior showing up late to office to ‘make up’ for overtime goes viral

A lawyer's social media post about her junior’s attempt to balance overtime has ignited discussions on workplace expectations, generational differences, and mental health in high-stress professions.

Published14 Nov 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Junior Lawyer Sparks Debate on work-life balance after request to ’make up’ Overtime hours

A lawyer’s social media post has gone viral after she shared her reaction to a junior colleague’s request to “make up” for staying late at work. Ayushi Doshi, the lawyer, posted a screenshot of her junior’s message, expressing shock at his decision to come in late the next day after an extended shift.

In her post on X, Doshi wrote, “I can’t believe my junior sent me this. Today’s kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he’s going to show up late to the office to ‘make up’ for it. What a move! I am speechless mahn [sic].”

She included a screenshot of the WhatsApp message, which read, “Hi sir and ma’am. I will be coming tomorrow at 11:30 am because I am currently leaving the office at 8:30 pm.”

Her post quickly triggered conversations about work-life balance and generational differences in the workplace.

To clarify, Doshi added that her junior had been given a three-day deadline to complete a task typically needing one full day. While his regular hours were from 10 am to 7 pm, she claimed he spent considerable time on his phone, which affected his productivity.

“When there’s a deadline to meet, sometimes a bit of extra time is necessary to get everything done!” Doshi further explained in her post.

This post generated mixed reactions. 

One social media user said, “Choice 1: To not force junior work late and be a good human. Choice 2: Force to work late and then post on Twitter to get likes." Doshi responded, saying, “Choice 3: Work late, tweet insults, then wait for the likes from people who’ve never met a deadline in their life.”

Other netizens supported the junior's approach, with one user saying, “Maybe he’s trying to make sure he’s as productive as possible without burning out.” 

Another commenter criticised the industry’s culture, adding, “Our profession has made this toxic exploitation the norm.”

The incident followed another similar instance where an Indian manager shared that a Gen Z employee sent a one-liner email to request leave, simply saying “Bye” without further explanation. This post added to the online debate about Gen Z’s communication style and expectations for personal time.

One user remarked, “It’s better to give them a break than overwhelm them with deadlines.” Another shared a personal experience of an employee taking time off after a breakup, prompting conversations around mental health and empathy in the workplace.

Both posts have highlighted the growing divide between traditional work expectations and Generation Z's emphasis on mental health, work-life balance, and clear boundaries. 

Business NewsNewsTrends

