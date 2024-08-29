A 4-year-old toddler unintentionally broke a very old jar from the Bronze Age at an archaeology museum in Haifa, Israel. The jar, estimated to be about 3,500 years old, was displayed openly near the entrance without any protective covering.

The Hecht Museum, in a statement, explained to CNN that some items are displayed without glass cases to make them more accessible. The practice is based on the vision of its founder, Reuben Hecht. The museum has said it will continue to “continue this tradition” even after what happened.

“The museum believes there is a special charm in experiencing an archaeological find without any obstructions,” the statement said.

The museum suggests that the jar is from around 2200 to 1500 BC, a time well before King David and Solomon's eras of ancient Israel and Judah in the 10th century BC. This vessel was likely used to hold and move liquids such as wine or olive oil.

The museum noted in its statement to CNN that, while similar items have been found by archaeologists before, they were often found damaged or in pieces. The museum said that discovering this particular artefact fully intact had been remarkable.

Alex, the boy's father, mentioned that his son had lightly tugged on the jar out of curiosity, which led to it falling and breaking. Initially, Alex was stunned when he saw his son near the broken jar, thinking it couldn't have been his child’s doing. After settling the boy, Alex explained the situation to the security guard, according to his statement to the BBC.

"There are instances where display items are intentionally damaged, and such cases are treated with great severity, including involving the police. In this case, however, this was not the situation. The jar was accidentally damaged by a young child visiting the museum, and the response will be accordingly," Lihi Laszlo from the museum told the BBC.

Museum’s action against the family A conservation expert has been hired to repair the jar, which should be back in place soon. Alex mentioned that it would be a relief when the jar is fixed, although he expressed regret that it wouldn't be the same.

