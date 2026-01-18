Toddler’s ‘chips’ request gets real ending as Yogi Adityanath hands him over a packet: Watch video

A follow-up clip from a recent public interaction involving Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has added a fresh, heartwarming layer to a moment that had already gone viral.

The incident took place at the Baba Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, where the Chief Minister was attending the annual Khichdi festival. In an earlier clip, a toddler had amused everyone by whispering “chips” when asked what he wanted, drawing laughter from the crowd and an amused reaction from Yogi Adityanath.

Now, an updated video shows the moment many viewers were hoping for. The Chief Minister is seen personally handing packets of chips to the child, instantly lighting up the toddler’s face. The simple gesture, met with shy smiles and visible excitement, has become the highlight of the latest clip circulating online.

Watch the viral video here:

Those present at the event can be heard laughing and clapping as the child receives the snack, turning a formal religious gathering into a moment of shared warmth. The video has since been widely reshared, with many users calling it one of the most wholesome political visuals in recent memory.

Social media reactions have ranged from affectionate to humorous. “Mission accomplished,” one user commented. Another wrote, “He asked, and he actually got it.” Others joked about brand preferences and future demands, while several praised the Chief Minister for indulging the child without hesitation.

Some comments leaned playful and political. “This is how you win hearts — one chips packet at a time,” read one post. Another joked, “Forget manifestos, snacks are the real vote-winners.” Many users, however, simply focused on the child’s reaction, calling it “pure joy” and “impossibly cute.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh is the largest ‘consumer market’ in the healthcare sector as he inaugurated the three-day ‘UP Health Tech Conclave’, news agency PTI reported.

Addressing the event, Adityanath said, “This conclave is important for us because Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer market in this sector” and highlighted that UP, with its population of 250 million, also bears the burden of providing healthcare facilities to the neighbouring states and the neighbouring country (Nepal).

Claiming significant changes in the healthcare sector before the formation of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, he said that the state, in collaboration with the Centre, has been able to transform the sector in the last eight to nine years.

“Before 2017, there were a total of 40 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, including both government and private institutions, and today, there are 81 fully functional medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, two AIIMS and more than 100 district-level hospitals run by the government,” he emphasised.

Adityanath said that the state has a long chain of primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), and wellness centres that provide healthcare facilities in remote areas.