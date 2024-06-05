'Together' even after death: World Cup skier Jean Daniel Pession, girlfriend fall from mountain, found tied as one
Italian skier Jean Daniel Pession and girlfriend Elisa Arlian passed away in a tragic mountain accident in Italy's Aosta Valley. The couple, found tied together, were skilled mountain climbers. Condolences flooded in on Pession's Instagram.
World Cup skier Jean Daniel Pession, and his girlfriend Elisa Arlian passed away following a fatal 2,300 ft fall from a mountain in Italy, reported local media.