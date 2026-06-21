‘Toilet with a view?’: Bengaluru house hunting goes viral after tenant spots loo in balcony

House hunting in Bengaluru went viral after an aspiring tenant came across a toilet fixed in the balcony. The video shared on social media by Chennai based content creator Thrisha on Friday has amassed over 3.4 million views, 58.6 thousand likes and several comments.

The caption to the Instagram post reads, “So far house hunting in banglore." The video opens with Thrisha's acquaintance leading to the balcony while the text overlay states, “Wait till you see what's in the balcony.” When the door opens, Thrisha surprises with a view of fully functional washroom positioned in the balcony. With a grill on one side, the balcony provided outside view.

Thrisha proceeds to check the operations of the flush tank and bidet shower and surprisingly both are found to be working. Amused by this placement, Thrisha can be heard saying, “How can anyone sit here and do their businesses.”

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This viral post sparked conversations about affordability, urban planning and the growing cost of living in the city.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Its like those dreams where you are naked in public.”

Another user remarked, “The person who built that there is a genius.”

A third comment stated, “Designer really said, the toilet with a view.”

A fourth user quipped, “Only in Bangalore can a broker show you this and say: “Sir, this is not just a toilet… this is a cloud-enabled, open-air wellness pod with Koramangala view. Very rare unit, sir. Rent slightly negotiable, brokerage non-negotiable.””

A fifth user stated, “Just think of the neighbours, not knowing that there's a toilet there, watching you sit and stare at the wall opposite to you every morning with varied expressions.”

A sixth user joked, “Best nature view for nature's call.”

A seventh user suggested a solution to this situation and wrote, “Fix a one way glass and that would be a peaceful experience.” An eight user replied, “Just put a curtain... open the curtain once you sit... look at it positively... it's much much better than being closed up in a normal toilet enclosed cubicle... your only issue is to pull the curtain , when u want to get up.”

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Another user recalled house hunting experience in Paris, “Reminded me of house hunting in Paris. There were toilets next to the bed due to lack of space.”

A third comment stated, “If the rent is low I'll get that house 😭. I'll use screen to cover that opened area.”

A look at Bengaluru’s rental market Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, continues to attract talent from across the country due to which demand for housing has surged, pushing rental prices to record highs in several tech corridors. Bengaluru’s rental market has long been one of the most expensive in the country. In major employment hubs such as Whitefield, Marathahalli, HSR Layout, Bellandur and Koramangala, rents are the highest.