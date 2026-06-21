‘Toilet with a view?’: Bengaluru house hunting goes viral after tenant spots loo in balcony

House hunting in Bengaluru went viral after an aspiring tenant came across a toilet fixed in the balcony. The video shared on social media by Chennai based content creator Thrisha on Friday has amassed over 3.4 million views, 58.6 thousand likes and several comments.

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The caption to the Instagram post reads, “So far house hunting in banglore." The video opens with Thrisha's acquaintance leading to the balcony while the text overlay states, “Wait till you see what's in the balcony.” When the door opens, Thrisha surprises with a view of fully functional washroom positioned in the balcony. With a grill on one side, the balcony provided outside view.

Thrisha proceeds to check the operations of the flush tank and bidet shower and surprisingly both are found to be working. Amused by this placement, Thrisha can be heard saying, “How can anyone sit here and do their businesses.”

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This viral post sparked conversations about affordability, urban planning and the growing cost of living in the city.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Its like those dreams where you are naked in public.”

Another user remarked, “The person who built that there is a genius.”

A third comment stated, “Designer really said, the toilet with a view.”

A fourth user quipped, “Only in Bangalore can a broker show you this and say: “Sir, this is not just a toilet… this is a cloud-enabled, open-air wellness pod with Koramangala view. Very rare unit, sir. Rent slightly negotiable, brokerage non-negotiable.””

A fifth user stated, “Just think of the neighbours, not knowing that there's a toilet there, watching you sit and stare at the wall opposite to you every morning with varied expressions.”

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A sixth user joked, “Best nature view for nature's call.”

A seventh user suggested a solution to this situation and wrote, “Fix a one way glass and that would be a peaceful experience.” An eight user replied, “Just put a curtain... open the curtain once you sit... look at it positively... it's much much better than being closed up in a normal toilet enclosed cubicle... your only issue is to pull the curtain , when u want to get up.”

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Another user recalled house hunting experience in Paris, “Reminded me of house hunting in Paris. There were toilets next to the bed due to lack of space.”

A third comment stated, “If the rent is low I'll get that house 😭. I'll use screen to cover that opened area.”

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A look at Bengaluru’s rental market Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, continues to attract talent from across the country due to which demand for housing has surged, pushing rental prices to record highs in several tech corridors. Bengaluru’s rental market has long been one of the most expensive in the country. In major employment hubs such as Whitefield, Marathahalli, HSR Layout, Bellandur and Koramangala, rents are the highest.

According to Search Himes India report, Bagalur has seen a staggering 90% rise in rental costs over the past four years, largely driven by the end of the work-from-home era. Whitefield and Sarjapur Road witnessed substantial rent hikes, with increases reaching up to 85%.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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