’Even cats are…’: Netizens react to Pakistan parliament’s rat infestation as govt allocates ₹12 lakh for hunting cats

Pakistan's Parliament House faces a rat infestation, prompting the deployment of 'hunting cats' and a budget of 12 lakh PKR to control the situation, including installing special mesh traps.

Fareha Naaz
Published27 Aug 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Pakistan's Parliament in Islamabad is using 'hunting cats' to combat a rat problem and allocated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh PKR for this purpose.
Pakistan's Parliament in Islamabad is using 'hunting cats' to combat a rat problem and allocated ₹12 lakh PKR for this purpose.

Pakistan's Parliament House in Islamabad is facing an unexpected crisis – a rat infestation and has deployed “hunting cats” to catch the menacing rats, Geo TV reported.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) allocated a budget of 12 lakh PKR for this purpose, Geo News reported. The incessant rodent activity prompted authorities to take steps to control the rat population, deploy rat-eating cats, and install special mesh traps. Geo TV reported, citing sources, that the rats have gnawed files in many parliament offices.

The matter came to light after an official committee was asked to fetch records from 2008 meetings. It was found most of the records had been badly gnawed. “The rats on this floor are so huge that even cats might be afraid of them,” BBC quoted National Assembly spokesman Zafar Sultan as saying.

This issue sent social media abuzz with hilarious memes, jokes and critical statements. One user stated, "Laundering through rats: Pakistan's grand master plan — spend millions on cats. In what can only be described as a "stroke of genius", Pakistan's parliament has decided to tackle its rodent crisis by deploying an elite force of rat-catching cats."

Another user stated, “Amid the economic crisis in Pakistan, the government has decided to deploy hunter-cats to deal with rats in the country's parliament. Pakistan's Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated a budget of 12 lakh Pakistani rupees for this.” 

Another user tweeted, “Doomed.” 

A fourth user commented, “Rats taking over Pakistan’s parliament so big ‘even cats are scared.’ Result of 2024 Elections.” A fifth user remarked, “Not surprised that the Parliament has rats.” A sixth user wrote, “Tom and Jerry in Islamabad.” Another user said, “Instead of the small #Rats let’s work on getting rid of the big rats in the #Parliament of #Pakistan.”

