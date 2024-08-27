’Even cats are…’: Netizens react to Pakistan parliament’s rat infestation as govt allocates ₹12 lakh for hunting cats

Pakistan's Parliament House in Islamabad is facing an unexpected crisis – a rat infestation and has deployed “hunting cats” to catch the menacing rats, Geo TV reported.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) allocated a budget of ₹12 lakh PKR for this purpose, Geo News reported. The incessant rodent activity prompted authorities to take steps to control the rat population, deploy rat-eating cats, and install special mesh traps. Geo TV reported, citing sources, that the rats have gnawed files in many parliament offices.

The matter came to light after an official committee was asked to fetch records from 2008 meetings. It was found most of the records had been badly gnawed. “The rats on this floor are so huge that even cats might be afraid of them,” BBC quoted National Assembly spokesman Zafar Sultan as saying.

This issue sent social media abuzz with hilarious memes, jokes and critical statements. One user stated, "Laundering through rats: Pakistan's grand master plan — spend millions on cats. In what can only be described as a "stroke of genius", Pakistan's parliament has decided to tackle its rodent crisis by deploying an elite force of rat-catching cats."

Another user stated, “Amid the economic crisis in Pakistan, the government has decided to deploy hunter-cats to deal with rats in the country's parliament. Pakistan's Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated a budget of 12 lakh Pakistani rupees for this.”

