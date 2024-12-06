Tom Cruise is believed to have a net worth of around $600 million. The actor however leads a nomadic lifestyle — living out of a suitcase and moving from project to project with little or no vacation time.

Tom Cruise has enjoyed decades of success in Hollywood — being paid as much as $100 million for a single film. Despite the many starring roles and producer credits to his name, the actor leads a somewhat nomadic lifestyle far away for the 'billionaire club' occupied by his peers. Reports suggest that the Mission Impossible star has a net worth of approximately $600 million at present.

“After all the hits and all the starring roles, the economics of his movie career are still completely upside down because of his devotion to Scientology and his willingness to back that up with money right out of his own pocket," a source told InTouch Weekly recently.

Cruise reportedly “lives out of a suitcase" and moves from project to project with little or no vacation time. Sources had previously told the publication that the Hollywood A-lister “literally has no friends" because of his fast-paced work schedule. Reports also indicate that the actor whittled down his property holdings significantly in recent years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cruise has been associated with the Church of Scientology for nearly 40 years — with a Business Insider report suggesting he has donated over $25 million by 2012. A Daily Mail report published four years earlier claimed the actor had donated £2.5 million to Scientology in 2007, £1.25million in 2006 and a total of £5 million between 2004 and 2007.

Speculative reports suggest that his donations to the controversial church have only continued to grow over the years as his career flourished.

