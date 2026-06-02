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Tom Holland credits Zendaya for inspiring new Bero non-alcoholic flavours: ‘She didn’t love the beers we have…’

Tom Holland has unveiled four new shandy-style drinks under his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero, revealing that his mother and partner Zendaya played a key role in inspiring the limited-edition range.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated2 Jun 2026, 01:17 AM IST
Tom Holland has expanded his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero with a new range of shandy-style drinks, crediting his mother and partner Zendaya with inspiring the latest additions.
Tom Holland has expanded his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero with a new range of shandy-style drinks, crediting his mother and partner Zendaya with inspiring the latest additions.
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Actor Tom Holland is broadening the offerings under his alcohol-free beer brand Bero, unveiling a limited-edition collection of shandy-style beverages that he says were inspired by two of the most influential women in his life: his mother and partner Zendaya.

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Speaking during an interview with Forbes, the Spider-Man star explained that the idea for the new range originated close to home.

“The shandy was kind of my mum’s idea,” Holland said. “Zendaya, bless her, has never been a drinker, so she’s never drank beer. She didn’t love the beers we have on sale.”

The newest line of Bero was released today, on Holland's 30th birthday.
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The feedback prompted Holland and the Bero team to move beyond traditional beer profiles and create drinks that would appeal to consumers looking for lighter, fruit-forward flavours. The result is a collection of four shandy-style expressions featuring lemon lime, grapefruit, elderflower and blackberry yuzu.

According to the company, each beverage combines 30 per cent of Bero’s Kingston Golden Pils with 70 per cent lemonade and fruit flavourings while remaining completely alcohol-free. The drinks contain fewer than 100 calories per can and are expected to retail at $19.99 for a 12-pack.

Also Read | Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer out: Tom Holland returns

“The idea behind the shandies was to create something authentic at the company that Z could enjoy,” adds Holland.

The actor revealed that the lemon lime variety is his personal favourite, joking that he is effectively prohibited from drinking the grapefruit flavour because it belongs to Zendaya. He also reflected on the development process, noting that blackberry yuzu was initially his least favourite option before growing on him over time. The elderflower flavour, meanwhile, carries a more personal connection, reminding him of his grandmother, who particularly enjoyed the taste.

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The launch marks the latest expansion for Bero, which debuted in October 2024. Holland has previously spoken openly about his decision to embrace sobriety, a journey that began in early 2022 following his participation in Dry January. His experience coincided with growing interest in the sober-curious movement, which has helped drive significant growth in the market for alcohol-free beverages.

Also Read | Zendaya and Tom Holland married: What is their combined net worth in 2026?

Away from the beverage business, Holland is preparing for a demanding period in his acting career. He is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey and the next Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both of which also feature Zendaya.

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“Balancing it all is definitely a lot at the moment,” says Holland. “I think I really enjoy having lots going on, and bouncing between projects. I find that to be a really healthy thing for me.”

Pre-sales for the limited-edition Bero shandy collection begin for club members on Monday, with a broader online launch scheduled for 8 June. The drinks will arrive at Target stores on 14 June before expanding to additional retail outlets and hospitality locations in July.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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