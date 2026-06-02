Tom Holland credits Zendaya for inspiring new Bero non-alcoholic flavours: ‘She didn’t love the beers we have…’

Actor Tom Holland is broadening the offerings under his alcohol-free beer brand Bero, unveiling a limited-edition collection of shandy-style beverages that he says were inspired by two of the most influential women in his life: his mother and partner Zendaya.

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Speaking during an interview with Forbes, the Spider-Man star explained that the idea for the new range originated close to home.

“The shandy was kind of my mum’s idea,” Holland said. “Zendaya, bless her, has never been a drinker, so she’s never drank beer. She didn’t love the beers we have on sale.”

The newest line of Bero was released today, on Holland's 30th birthday.

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The feedback prompted Holland and the Bero team to move beyond traditional beer profiles and create drinks that would appeal to consumers looking for lighter, fruit-forward flavours. The result is a collection of four shandy-style expressions featuring lemon lime, grapefruit, elderflower and blackberry yuzu.

According to the company, each beverage combines 30 per cent of Bero’s Kingston Golden Pils with 70 per cent lemonade and fruit flavourings while remaining completely alcohol-free. The drinks contain fewer than 100 calories per can and are expected to retail at $19.99 for a 12-pack.

“The idea behind the shandies was to create something authentic at the company that Z could enjoy,” adds Holland.

The actor revealed that the lemon lime variety is his personal favourite, joking that he is effectively prohibited from drinking the grapefruit flavour because it belongs to Zendaya. He also reflected on the development process, noting that blackberry yuzu was initially his least favourite option before growing on him over time. The elderflower flavour, meanwhile, carries a more personal connection, reminding him of his grandmother, who particularly enjoyed the taste.

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The launch marks the latest expansion for Bero, which debuted in October 2024. Holland has previously spoken openly about his decision to embrace sobriety, a journey that began in early 2022 following his participation in Dry January. His experience coincided with growing interest in the sober-curious movement, which has helped drive significant growth in the market for alcohol-free beverages.

Away from the beverage business, Holland is preparing for a demanding period in his acting career. He is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey and the next Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both of which also feature Zendaya.

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“Balancing it all is definitely a lot at the moment,” says Holland. “I think I really enjoy having lots going on, and bouncing between projects. I find that to be a really healthy thing for me.”

Pre-sales for the limited-edition Bero shandy collection begin for club members on Monday, with a broader online launch scheduled for 8 June. The drinks will arrive at Target stores on 14 June before expanding to additional retail outlets and hospitality locations in July.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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