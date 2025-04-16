Tommy Hilfiger’s Mumbai roots: How his humble beginnings shaped a fashion empire | ’Am a tandoori kind of guy’

American fashion designer Thomas Jacob Hilfiger, widely known as Tommy Hilfiger, shared a nostalgic story during a fireside chat with Indian models Manushi Chhillar and Sarah Jane Dias.

According to reports, the conversation took place earlier today at the Tommy Hilfiger store located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

Here's what Tommy Hilfiger said Hilfiger shared, “I designed my very first collection in a factory in Santacruz — that’s where my career truly began. It was more than 40 years ago, and I’ve been coming back ever since.”

He also mentioned that ever since forging this early connection with India, he’s developed a deep fondness for its food. Hilfiger added, “I’m a tandoori kind of guy, but I wouldn’t say no to butter chicken either.”

Speaking about his career, he added, "“When I launched the brand as a young designer, I partnered with Mohan Murjani,” he shared. “At the time, he owned Gloria Vanderbilt jeans and his family was primarily manufacturing in Hong Kong. I was actually about to join Calvin Klein when we met. He asked me what I was doing, and when I said I was going to work for Calvin Klein, he told me, ‘Don’t do that — let’s start Tommy Hilfiger together.’ So we did, and that was back in 1985 — 40 years ago now.”

Hillfiger about his first collection? Reflecting on his debut collection, Hilfiger shared that it featured casual, preppy, all-American, sporty pieces. “But I wanted mine to feel more relaxed and cool, rather than stiff and formal,” he explained.

Hilfiger is known for blending classic American aesthetics with modern pop culture influences, creating timeless yet trend-aware fashion.

He sees this approach as the beginning of what he calls the “casualisation” of America to the world, describing his style as “chic casual”.

In 1985, he launched the Tommy Hilfiger brand with backing from Indian-American businessman Mohan Murjani.

His designs brought “chic casual” and preppy American style to a global audience — relaxed jeans, polos, varsity jackets, and sportswear with a red, white, and blue logo. Advertisement

The brand became a symbol of cool Americana, embraced by celebrities, especially in the 1990s hip-hop scene (like Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, and Destiny’s Child).