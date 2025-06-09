Tony Awards 2025: From Francis Jue's tux to a musical cut-off in Kara Young's speech | Check key moments

Gather the brightest stars of stage and song under one roof, and you get a night to remember—exactly what the 2025 Tony Awards offered in dazzling measure.

With Wicked star Cynthia Erivo at the helm—bringing the same commanding presence that made her 2015 turn in The Colour Purple unforgettable—the evening unfolded as a stirring tribute to theatre’s enduring magic.

From Sarah Snook’s emotionally raw acceptance speech to Audra McDonald’s soul-stirring performance of “Rose’s Return,” and Francis Jue’s gentle, heartfelt homage, the ceremony struck a perfect chord between celebration and remembrance.

Francis Jue in a gifted tux

Francis Jue

Francis Jue, who won best actor in a featured role in a play for his work in a revival of Yellow Face, said he was gifted the tuxedo he was wearing by another Asian actor, the late Alvin Ing, who wanted him to wear it to the Tonys.

Jue shared that Ing had the tux made for himself for the opening of Pacific Overtures on Broadway in 1976. “When he gave it to me 20 years ago, he told me he wanted me to wear it when I accepted my Tony Award,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Jue concluded his speech saying, “I'm only here because of the encouragement and inspiration of generations of wonderful, deserving Asian artists who came before me. To those who don't feel seen, I see you.”

Kara Young's speech was cut short by Cynthia Erivo's song

Kara Young accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play award for Purpose

Kara Young, the first Black female actor to be nominated for a Tony Award in four consecutive years, became the first Black person to win two Tonys consecutively, with the featured actress in a play trophy for her work in Purpose.

As she was wrapping up her acceptance speech after calling the theatre a “sacred space,” host Cynthia Erivo's voice started playing over it.

In fairness, Erivo had already jokingly earned that anyone taking more than 90 seconds for their acceptance speech will be played off to her singing. But the timing was just not-so-ideal.

Original ‘Hamilton’ cast reunite after 10 years

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton

The original cast of Hamilton reunited at the Tony Awards after 10 long years. They performed a "mixtape" of the songs from the hit musical.

The returning performers included the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Keanu Reeves “rocks and rolls” with Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff, center, performs a medley from 'Just in Time'

Jonathan Groff performed an unforgettable medley from Just in Time.

Midway through a medley of “Mack the Knife,” “That’s All,” and “Once in a Lifetime,” he leapt into the audience and playfully straddled his The Matrix Resurrections co-star Keanu Reeves. Fully embracing the moment, Reeves flashed rock-'n'-roll hand signs and gamely joined in on the fun.

The Memoriam segment

Sarah Bareilles, left, and Host Cynthia Erivo perform 'Tomorrow' during the In Memoriam segment

Cynthia Erivo briefly stepped away from her hosting role to join Sara Bareilles for a moving rendition of “Tomorrow.” The duo harmonised on the beloved Annie classic as the room honoured industry peers lost over the past year, including James Earl Jones, Gavin Creel, Maggie Smith, and others.

Heart-warming backstage

Oprah Winfrey at Tony Awards

First-time host Cynthia Erivo kicked off the show from her dressing room in Radio City Music Hall, urged by the stage manager to get to the stage. He asked if she had an opening number and she replied she hadn't figured it out yet.

As she made her way through the backstage warren, she ran into various people offering advice until she reached Oprah Winfrey, who advised, “The only thing you need to do is just be yourself.”