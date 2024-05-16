‘Too much drama’: Dubai CEO advises students to choose varsities with less Indians, netizens say ‘respectfully disagree’
A post on social media platform X, shared by Shreya Pattar, has sparked an online debate about living near Indian communities abroad, with some users agreeing and others disagreeing with her views.
Complaining about “too much drama, lack of professionalism, and self-centred behaviour" a Dubai-based CEO has advised Indians planning to study abroad to avoid universities with more Indians. In a recent post on X, Shreya Pattar, Founder and CEO of Shreya Pattar Ventures, warned that looking for Indian community abroad doesn't come with “homely" feelings but involves toxic Indian patterns.