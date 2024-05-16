Complaining about “too much drama, lack of professionalism, and self-centred behaviour" a Dubai-based CEO has advised Indians planning to study abroad to avoid universities with more Indians. In a recent post on X, Shreya Pattar, Founder and CEO of Shreya Pattar Ventures, warned that looking for Indian community abroad doesn't come with “homely" feelings but involves toxic Indian patterns.

Also Read: Viral video shows wild bull attacking woman as she tries to save her belongings; netizens ask, 'How dumb can you be?'

"A big Indian community of students doesn’t come with a “homely" feeling. It comes with toxic Indian patterns: Too much drama, lack of professionalism, no good role models, no leadership or responsibility towards juniors, self-centred behaviour, “group-ism", back bitching, no seriousness towards the future. If you plan to move out of the country, make sure you are also staying away from that mindset, attitude, and nature of people," she wrote on X.

Also Read: Pakistan MP's fiery speech goes viral: 'India reached Moon, we can't even spend our reserves' – WATCH

Rejecting the idea of being around Indians abroad to ‘feel at home,’ Pattar said that if Indian students feel the need to live around people of their community, it is better to “just not move abroad."

Also Read: 'Diesel paratha': Dhaba owner refutes viral video's claim, says ‘it is common sense that…’

The post was shared on social media platform X, nearly four days ago. Till now, it has garnered nearly eight lakh views and nearly 7,500 likes. The social media user's views on living close to Indian communities in abroad has sparked an online debate. Several users agreed with Shreya Pattar's thoughts and even shared their own experiences of receiving poor behaviour from fellow Indians in foreign countries.

Also Read: India well positioned to leap ahead of developed worlds with AI: Sundar Pichai

“I can not agree more with you. In 2011 I went to Australia to work in a hospital and there the most toxic people and most envious towards Indians were Indians only. It was a shock for me once I reach there and till the time I left Australia I could not come to terms with it," wrote an X user.

“On point. What's the point of going abroad if you only hang out with your own people," agreed another user.

“1000% true. I got to study abroad for highschool and bachelor's and it was in quite unconventional places. There were very few Indians and at first it was difficult but so worth it now. It makes the biggest difference in learning."

In contrast, many users disagreed with Pattar's opinion and tried to explain the need to connect with Indians abroad.

“I spent about a decade studying & working abroad. There's all sorts. Generalizing and avoiding South Asians is not helpful. Neither is only sticking to them outside of work. Take each one as an individual, regardless of origin, accent, appearance, income. That way I found friends," wrote an X user.

“I respectfully disagree. Having a community of Indian students can provide a sense of familiarity and support, especially in a new country. It's about finding the right balance between comfort and exposure to diverse perspectives," an user commented on the post.

“Even this tweet is enought to know how toxic indians can be. With this plz stop associating with India as well plz."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!