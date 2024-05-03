‘Too royal’, ‘issues with Meghan Markle…’: Why 2,000 veterans left Prince Harry's Invictus Games
Around 2,000 military veterans have left the Invictus Games, criticising its shift away from supporting wounded personnel. Some find the event too focused on royalty and Meghan Markle's involvement.
Around 2,000 ex-servicemen have left the Invictus Games, which was initially set up by Prince Harry in 2014, claiming the event has “lost its original meaning", several reports suggested. The games were supposed to be a route to help support wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.