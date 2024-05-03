Around 2,000 ex-servicemen have left the Invictus Games , which was initially set up by Prince Harry in 2014, claiming the event has “lost its original meaning", several reports suggested. The games were supposed to be a route to help support wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

Many also claimed that it is becoming “too royal", others have reportedly also taken issue with Meghan Markle's involvement. However, a PR expert expressed doubt whether Harry would take the criticism seriously and leave things halfway.

Ryan McCormick told Mirror: "Harry had no qualms about being honoured as a 'Legend of Aviation' in January so I don't believe he'll heed calls to step down from the Invictus Games." Ryan did suggest stepping down could pay off for Harry, though.

He added: "If The Duke did, however, and said it was out of respect to veterans, it could be a sizeable boost of positive PR."

Washington DC and Birmingham vying to host Invictus Games in 2027

Prince Harry will visit the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which will head to Canada next year. Meanwhile, event organisers cited only Washington DC and Birmingham are vying to host the 2027 event.

The final decision of where it will be held is expected to land in the coming weeks, but it's now certain to return to a previous host city.

Lord Allen, Chair of the Invictus Games Foundation, said in a statement, as quoted by Mirror: "We were delighted to receive such a strong field of applications to host the Invictus Games in 2027, which gives us tremendous confidence for this next iteration of the Games following Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing.

"Both cities now shortlisted for 2027 have kept the experiences of the competitors and supporters at their core, building different but hugely exciting bids. We look forward to the next stage of the process and selecting another inspirational iteration of the games over the summer."

