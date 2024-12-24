Top 10 Bollywood movies of 2024: Check out the 10 most successful theatrical releases this year. It has been listed by their profit percentage, from number 10 to number 1.
Singham Again
Plot: Similar to the Ramayana, Singham and his team face a mysterious enemy while trying to rescue his wife.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
Budget: ₹350 crore
Business: ₹372.4 crore
Profit percentage: 6.40
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (Releasing on December 27)
Bad Newz
Plot: A woman struggles with pregnancy complications after learning she is pregnant by two different men.
Cast: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk
Budget: ₹80 crore
Business: ₹113.75 crore
Profit percentage: 42.19
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Fighter
Plot: Shamsher Pathania achieves his dream of joining the Indian Air Force. Facing tough challenges, he must overcome his limits to prove himself as a true hero.
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Rishabh Sawhney
Budget: ₹250 crore
Business: ₹358.83 crore
Profit percentage: 43.53
Where to watch: Netflix
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Plot: A robotics engineer in Los Angeles falls in love with a smart female robot, thinking she’s human. Heartbroken, he returns to India but later decides to marry her.
Cast: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia
Budget: ₹75 crore
Business: ₹139 crore
Profit percentage: 85.33
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Crew
Plot: Three flight attendants get trapped in a gold smuggling ring and fight to escape.
Cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon
Budget: ₹75 crore
Business: ₹151.35 crore
Profit percentage: 101.80
Where to watch: Netflix
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Plot: In Kolkata, Rooh Baba enters a haunted estate and faces two angry ghosts, both claiming to be Manjulika.
Budget: ₹150 crore
Business: ₹389.28 crore
Profit percentage: 159.52
Where to watch: Netflix (Releasing on December 27)
Munjya
Plot: A young man visiting his village discovers a family secret and a vengeful spirit, Munjya, who wants to marry him. He must now fight to save himself and his love.
Budget: ₹30 crore
Business: ₹125 crore
Profit percentage: 316.67
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Article 370
Plot: Following an incident in Kashmir, an intelligence agent is assigned a secret mission by the PM’s joint secretary to counter terrorism by nullifying Article 370.
Budget: ₹20 crore
Business: ₹105.01 crore
Profit percentage: 425.05
Where to watch: Netflix
Shaitaan
Plot: A family outing turns horrifying when a teenage daughter is possessed by an intruder, forcing her to follow dark and dangerous commands.
Budget: ₹40 crore
Business: ₹213.55 crore
Profit percentage: 433.88
Where to watch: Netflix
Stree 2
Plot: The town of Chanderi is haunted again, with women being abducted by a headless monster. Vicky and his friends must once again protect their town and loved ones.
Budget: ₹60 crore
Business: ₹857.15 crore
Profit percentage: 1,328.58
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video