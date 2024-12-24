Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Top 10 Bollywood movies of 2024: 10 most successful theatrical releases; Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and more

Top 10 Bollywood movies of 2024: 10 most successful theatrical releases; Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The top 10 Bollywood movies of 2024 showcase successful theatrical releases ranked by profit percentage. Notable films include a horror-comedy and a romantic drama, with varying budgets and impressive profits.

Top 10 Bollywood movies of 2024: 10 most successful theatrical releases; Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and more

Top 10 Bollywood movies of 2024: Check out the 10 most successful theatrical releases this year. It has been listed by their profit percentage, from number 10 to number 1.

Singham Again

Plot: Similar to the Ramayana, Singham and his team face a mysterious enemy while trying to rescue his wife.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Budget: 350 crore

Business: 372.4 crore

Profit percentage: 6.40

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (Releasing on December 27)

Bad Newz

Plot: A woman struggles with pregnancy complications after learning she is pregnant by two different men.

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk

Budget: 80 crore

Business: 113.75 crore

Profit percentage: 42.19

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fighter

Plot: Shamsher Pathania achieves his dream of joining the Indian Air Force. Facing tough challenges, he must overcome his limits to prove himself as a true hero.

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Rishabh Sawhney

Budget: 250 crore

Business: 358.83 crore

Profit percentage: 43.53

Where to watch: Netflix

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Plot: A robotics engineer in Los Angeles falls in love with a smart female robot, thinking she’s human. Heartbroken, he returns to India but later decides to marry her.

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia

Budget: 75 crore

Business: 139 crore

Profit percentage: 85.33

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Crew

Plot: Three flight attendants get trapped in a gold smuggling ring and fight to escape.

Cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon

Budget: 75 crore

Business: 151.35 crore

Profit percentage: 101.80

Where to watch: Netflix

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Plot: In Kolkata, Rooh Baba enters a haunted estate and faces two angry ghosts, both claiming to be Manjulika.

Budget: 150 crore

Business: 389.28 crore

Profit percentage: 159.52

Where to watch: Netflix (Releasing on December 27)

Munjya

Plot: A young man visiting his village discovers a family secret and a vengeful spirit, Munjya, who wants to marry him. He must now fight to save himself and his love.

Budget: 30 crore

Business: 125 crore

Profit percentage: 316.67

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Article 370

Plot: Following an incident in Kashmir, an intelligence agent is assigned a secret mission by the PM’s joint secretary to counter terrorism by nullifying Article 370.

Budget: 20 crore

Business: 105.01 crore

Profit percentage: 425.05

Where to watch: Netflix

Shaitaan

Plot: A family outing turns horrifying when a teenage daughter is possessed by an intruder, forcing her to follow dark and dangerous commands.

Budget: 40 crore

Business: 213.55 crore

Profit percentage: 433.88

Where to watch: Netflix

Stree 2

Plot: The town of Chanderi is haunted again, with women being abducted by a headless monster. Vicky and his friends must once again protect their town and loved ones.

Budget: 60 crore

Business: 857.15 crore

Profit percentage: 1,328.58

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.