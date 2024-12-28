In 2024, many Hindi web series impressed viewers and critics alike. Here are our picks for the top 10 of those.
Plot: At Patparganj District Court, quirky staff try to deliver justice amidst chaos, where their eccentric ways often clash with legal rules and procedures.
Cast: Ravi Kishan, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: Police officer Shivajirao Jende and retired journalist Peter Fernandes investigate a Mumbai murder, uncovering secrets of greed, despair, and longing while confronting the ghosts of their broken friendship.
Cast: Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi
Where to watch: JioCinema
Plot: A struggling home chef plots to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh, who happens to be Prabhakar’s squint-eyed lookalike.
Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Nassar
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: Once a wealthy heiress,‘Bae loses it all but finds her true strength. Broke yet determined, she tackles Mumbai’s newsrooms, discovers herself and breaks stories with her street-smart style.
Cast: Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Tribhuvan Mishra, a CA working in Noida, becomes a sex worker for women. This leads him to crime, moral struggles and challenges in middle-class life.
Cast: Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: Shekhar and Jayvrat solve murders in West Bengal, including cases with “U” engraved on victims’ arms, inspiring them to start a detective agency and tackle mysteries across East India.
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey,
Where to watch: JioCinema
Plot: Gyaarah Gyaarah is a thrilling mystery set in Uttarakhand that spans three decades. Police inspectors Yug and Shaurya, from different timelines, solve cases linked through a mysterious walkie-talkie at 11:11 PM.
Cast: Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa
Where to watch: ZEE5
Plot: Retired gangster Murshid Pathan returns to crime to protect his family while officer Kumar Pratap Rana investigates a case tied to Murshid.
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Tanuj Virwani, Zakir Hussain
Where to watch: ZEE5
Plot: Karan, a determined cop, battles the powerful villain Kazbe while struggling to balance his dangerous mission with the challenges of his personal relationships.
Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Harleen Sethi
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: The story revolves around the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight by militants, forcing it to land in Taliban-controlled Kandahar and sparking a political crisis.
Cast: Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur
Where to watch: Netflix
