In 2024, many Hindi web series captivated audiences with engaging plots and talented casts. Notable titles include a quirky court drama, a murder investigation, a chef's love triangle, and a thrilling hijacking story, available on platforms like Netflix, JioCinema, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.

In 2024, many Hindi web series impressed viewers and critics alike. Here are our picks for the top 10 of those. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maamla Legal Hai Plot: At Patparganj District Court, quirky staff try to deliver justice amidst chaos, where their eccentric ways often clash with legal rules and procedures.

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Netflix

Murder In Mahim Plot: Police officer Shivajirao Jende and retired journalist Peter Fernandes investigate a Mumbai murder, uncovering secrets of greed, despair, and longing while confronting the ghosts of their broken friendship.

Cast: Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: JioCinema

Killer Soup Plot: A struggling home chef plots to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh, who happens to be Prabhakar’s squint-eyed lookalike.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Nassar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Netflix

Call Me Bae Plot: Once a wealthy heiress,‘Bae loses it all but finds her true strength. Broke yet determined, she tackles Mumbai’s newsrooms, discovers herself and breaks stories with her street-smart style.

Cast: Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper Plot: Tribhuvan Mishra, a CA working in Noida, becomes a sex worker for women. This leads him to crime, moral struggles and challenges in middle-class life.

Cast: Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Netflix

Shekhar Home Plot: Shekhar and Jayvrat solve murders in West Bengal, including cases with “U" engraved on victims’ arms, inspiring them to start a detective agency and tackle mysteries across East India.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: JioCinema

Gyaarah Gyaarah Plot: Gyaarah Gyaarah is a thrilling mystery set in Uttarakhand that spans three decades. Police inspectors Yug and Shaurya, from different timelines, solve cases linked through a mysterious walkie-talkie at 11:11 PM.

Cast: Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: ZEE5

Murshid Plot: Retired gangster Murshid Pathan returns to crime to protect his family while officer Kumar Pratap Rana investigates a case tied to Murshid.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Tanuj Virwani, Zakir Hussain {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bad Cop Plot: Karan, a determined cop, battles the powerful villain Kazbe while struggling to balance his dangerous mission with the challenges of his personal relationships.

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Harleen Sethi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Plot: The story revolves around the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight by militants, forcing it to land in Taliban-controlled Kandahar and sparking a political crisis.

Cast: Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Netflix