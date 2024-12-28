Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Top 10 Hindi web series 2024: Must-watch OTT releases; IC 814, Murder In Mahim, Gyaarah Gyaarah and more

Top 10 Hindi web series 2024: Must-watch OTT releases; IC 814, Murder In Mahim, Gyaarah Gyaarah and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

In 2024, many Hindi web series captivated audiences with engaging plots and talented casts. Notable titles include a quirky court drama, a murder investigation, a chef's love triangle, and a thrilling hijacking story, available on platforms like Netflix, JioCinema, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.

In 2024, many Hindi web series impressed viewers and critics alike. Here are our picks for the top 10 of those.

Maamla Legal Hai

Plot: At Patparganj District Court, quirky staff try to deliver justice amidst chaos, where their eccentric ways often clash with legal rules and procedures.

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht

Where to watch: Netflix

Murder In Mahim

Plot: Police officer Shivajirao Jende and retired journalist Peter Fernandes investigate a Mumbai murder, uncovering secrets of greed, despair, and longing while confronting the ghosts of their broken friendship.

Cast: Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi

Where to watch: JioCinema

Killer Soup

Plot: A struggling home chef plots to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh, who happens to be Prabhakar’s squint-eyed lookalike.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Nassar

Where to watch: Netflix

Call Me Bae

Plot: Once a wealthy heiress,‘Bae loses it all but finds her true strength. Broke yet determined, she tackles Mumbai’s newsrooms, discovers herself and breaks stories with her street-smart style.

Cast: Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Plot: Tribhuvan Mishra, a CA working in Noida, becomes a sex worker for women. This leads him to crime, moral struggles and challenges in middle-class life.

Cast: Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad

Where to watch: Netflix

Shekhar Home

Plot: Shekhar and Jayvrat solve murders in West Bengal, including cases with “U" engraved on victims’ arms, inspiring them to start a detective agency and tackle mysteries across East India.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey,

Where to watch: JioCinema

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Plot: Gyaarah Gyaarah is a thrilling mystery set in Uttarakhand that spans three decades. Police inspectors Yug and Shaurya, from different timelines, solve cases linked through a mysterious walkie-talkie at 11:11 PM.

Cast: Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa

Where to watch: ZEE5

Murshid

Plot: Retired gangster Murshid Pathan returns to crime to protect his family while officer Kumar Pratap Rana investigates a case tied to Murshid.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Tanuj Virwani, Zakir Hussain

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bad Cop

Plot: Karan, a determined cop, battles the powerful villain Kazbe while struggling to balance his dangerous mission with the challenges of his personal relationships.

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Harleen Sethi

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Plot: The story revolves around the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight by militants, forcing it to land in Taliban-controlled Kandahar and sparking a political crisis.

Cast: Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur

Where to watch: Netflix

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
