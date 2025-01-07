Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. One of the most versatile actors Bollywood has ever produced, Irrfan Khan continues to movie fans with his performances in movies released between 1988 and 2021. Let’s take a look at 10 of his iconic movies available on OTT.

Qarib Qarib Singlle Plot: Jaya, a grieving widow, embarks on a journey with Yogi, a quirky poet, to reconnect with his exes, ultimately discovering love and a renewed zest for life.

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Brijendra Kala, Isha Sharvani

Where to watch: ZEE5, Netflix

Hindi Medium Plot: Raj and Meeta, striving for their daughter’s elite education, pretend to be poor for admission. Guilt leads Raj to confess, choosing honesty and inclusive education over deceit.

Cast: Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Talvar Plot: Fourteen-year-old Shruti Tandon and the family’s servant Khempal are murdered in 2008. Conflicting investigations accuse Shruti’s parents of honour killing, leading to their conviction in 2012.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, Sohum Shah

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Piku Plot: Piku Banerjee juggles her career and caring for her eccentric, hypochondriac father, Bhashkor, whose obsession with health and unconventional views often frustrate her.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Jisshu Sengupta

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Maqbool Plot: The film, based on Macbeth, follows Miyan Maqbool’s rise in Mumbai’s underworld, driven by love, ambition and betrayal, leading to guilt, tragedy and his eventual downfall.

Cast: Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra

Where to watch: JioCinema, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

The Lunchbox Plot: Ila’s mistaken lunchbox delivery sparks a heartfelt letter exchange with widower Saajan, leading to personal revelations, healing friendships and hopeful decisions about love and life’s second chances.

Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Lillete Dubey

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Paan Singh Tomar Plot: Paan Singh Tomar, an athlete turned dacoit, became a feared figure in Chambal after avenging his family’s murder, resisting surrender, and ultimately dying in a police shootout.

Cast: Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma, Brijendra Kala

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Salaam Bombay! Plot: Krishna, a boy banished for arson, struggles to survive in Bombay’s red-light district, facing betrayal, exploitation and heartbreak while yearning to escape his tragic circumstances.

Cast: Shafiq Syed, Raghuvir Yadav, Nana Patekar

Where to watch: JioCinema

Life in a... Metro Plot: Shruti initially finds Monty odd but grows fond of him as he helps her professionally. Realising mutual love, they reunite dramatically at the railway station.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Karwaan Plot: Avinash, a dissatisfied IT worker, embarks on a journey with Shaukat and Tanya to exchange corpses, confronts personal losses and discovers freedom through photography and new friendships.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar, Kriti Kharbanda