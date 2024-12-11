IMDb has revealed the most popular Indian web series in 2024. Let’s take a look.

10. The Great Indian Kapil Show (Netflix) Kapil Sharma’s iconic humour brought family entertainment to new heights. The comedy series stayed a favourite with relatable jokes and guest appearances, sealing its place in the top 10.

9. Shekhar Home (JioCinema) The series follows an anthology format, with each episode introducing new suspects and a different murder case. The detectives solve mysteries linked by a shared detail, like the letter “U” engraved on the victims’ forearms.

8. Murder In Mahim (JioCinema) Murder in Mahim follows a police officer investigating a series of murders targeting young men from Mumbai’s LGBTQ community in the Mahim area.

7. Taaza Khabar (Disney+ Hotstar) Bhuvan Bam impressed fans with this mix of humour and drama. The fresh concept and gripping storyline solidified its position as a unique offering in Indian web content this year.

6. Maamla Legal Hai (Netflix) It's a courtroom comedy with quirky cases and hilarious exchanges. This legal satire turned heads for its creative storytelling, offering an enjoyable blend of laughs and courtroom antics.

5. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Prime Video) The Indian adaptation of the global spy franchise wowed fans. Its high-octane action sequences and engaging plot drew comparisons with international counterparts, making it a fan favourite.

4. Gyaarah Gyaarah (ZEE5) This sci-fi mystery explored time travel with finesse. Its innovative plot and strong performances kept audiences hooked and firmly placed it among the year’s most exciting series.

3. Panchayat Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video) Returning to Phulera's rustic charm, this season deepened its humour and heartfelt moments. The beloved characters ensured its consistent ranking as a fan-favourite web series.

2. Mirzapur Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video) The third instalment of this gritty crime drama, packed with revenge and power struggles, thrilled fans. Its high-voltage drama and evolving characters kept the Mirzapur saga alive.