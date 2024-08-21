Top 10 most popular Indians on Instagram: From PM Modi, Virat Kohli to Shraddha Kapoor

With huge success of Stree 2 Shraddha Kapoor's popularity increased significantly on Instagram, which helped the Bollywood actress to surpass Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the third most popular Indian on Instagram

Published21 Aug 2024, 02:10 PM IST
The list of most followed Indians on Instagram includes actors like Virat Kohli, Shraddha Kapoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, etc.
The list of most followed Indians on Instagram includes actors like Virat Kohli, Shraddha Kapoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, etc.

The list of the ten most popular Indians on Instagram includes eminent personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, etc. Recently, there was a significant reshuffle in the list of most followed Indians on Instagram when Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's followers number surpassed that of PM Modi, making her the third most-followed Indian on the Meta-owned platform.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her movie Stree-2. The Rajkumar Rao starrer horror comedy is receiving positive reviews and is doing wonders at the Box Office.

The Bollywood actor has 91.4 million Instagram followers, meanwhile PM Modi has 91.3 million followers. Despite the change, PM Modi remains the most popular global leader on X, formerly Twitter.

Top 10 most popular Indians on Instagram

Here is the list of top 10 popular Indians on Instagram

Instagram celebritiesFollowers
Virat Kohli271 million 
Priyanka Chopra91.8 million
Shraddha Kapoor91.5 million
Prime Minister Narendra Modi91.3 million
Alia Bhatt85.1 million
Katrina Kaif80.4 million
Deepika Padukone79.8 million
Neha Kakkar78.7 million
Urvashi Rautela73 million

With the immense success of Stree-2, Shraddha Kapoor is now the third most-followed Indian on the social media platform. Meanwhile, star cricketer Virat Kohli continues to top the list with 271 million followers. Priyanka Chopra ranks second on the list with 91.81 million followers.

Akin to Instagram, PM Modi enjoys huge follower base on social media platform X. PM Modi's follower base is way more than other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed and Pop Frances. As on 21 August, the office of the Prime Minister (PMO) has around 56.6 million followers on X. 

Sharaddha Kapoor receives applaud for Stree-2

The horror comedy, Stree 2,  has been directed by Amar Kaushik and has been produced by Maddock Films. Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15. The movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor is a sequel of 2018's Stree and is inching closer to 300 crore global collection mark.

The movie is receiving applaud for its powerful story line, the stupendous performance of the actors and compelling storyline and rooted content.

"Stree 2", which has music by Sachin-Jigar, is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like "Bhediya" and "Munjya".

First Published:21 Aug 2024, 02:10 PM IST
