As 2024 nears to an end, Google has revealed its annual report detailing the most searched topics in India. The findings offer a snapshot of what captured Indians this year. With topics ranging from sports, movies, songs, to travel destinations, the list inlcudes all. Here'a a look at Top 10 most searched people on Google in India in 2024.

1. Vinesh Phogat: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat topped the list of “people” searches. This year Phogat was in news for breaking records at the Paris Olympics as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final with a convincing 5-0 win. However, she was disqualified from the 50 kg women’s freestyle event after being found 100 grams overweight. Following her elimination, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling. She later entered politics and won the Julana seat as an MLA in the 2024 Haryana elections.

2. Nitish Kumar: Nitish Kumar, known for shifting political alliances, rejoined the BJP-led NDA in January 2024, just months before the Lok Sabha elections. As the BJP-led NDA appeared to fall behind with the slogan "Abki Baar 400 Paar," speculations arose that Kumar might switch sides once again. His frequent political shifts also sparked a flood of memes on social media.