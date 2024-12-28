In 2024, many non-Hindi web series impressed viewers and critics alike. Here are our picks for the top 10 of those.

Brinda Plot: Brinda, a new SI in Telangana, investigates a murder. She uncovers family secrets while facing sexism, bureaucratic challenges, a rebellious sister and personal struggles as the elusive killer outsmarts her.

Original Language: Telugu

Cast: Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Ravindra Vijay

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Manvat Murders Plot: In 1972, seven women were murdered in Manvat, shocking the nation. Officer Ramakant Kulkarni from the Special Crime Branch uncovered hidden motives and dark secrets behind the crimes.

Original Language: Marathi

Cast: Ashutosh Gowariker, Sonali Kulkarni, Sai Tamhankar

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Inspector Rishi Plot: Inspector Rishi Nandhan, with sub-inspectors Ayyanar and Chitra, investigates strange murders in a mountain village. The murders are believed to be caused by a deadly forest spirit called Vanaratchi.

Original Language: Tamil

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chutney Sambar Plot: Rathinavel, a famous Ooty restaurateur, reveals to his son Karthik before dying that he has another son, Sachin, in Chennai, asking Karthik to bring him for his final rites.

Original Language: Tamil

Cast: Yogi Babu, Vani Bhojan, Nithin Sathya

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Yakshini Plot: Maya, a celestial maiden, was banished from Alkapuri, the Yakshinis’ home, for falling in love with a human.

Original Language: Telugu

Cast: Sofiya Shaikh, Priyanka Chaurasia, Kamana Newar

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kaalratri Plot: After Debi’s husband dies a day after their wedding, fulfilling a chilling prophecy, she becomes entangled in the secrets and scandals of her troubled new family.

Original Language: Bengali

Cast: Soumitrisha Kundu, Indrasish Roy, Rupanjana Mitra

Where to watch: Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video

Miss Perfect Plot: A cleanliness-obsessed young professional is mistaken for a maid, causing chaos when her tidiness fixation clashes with unexpected challenges in her new job.

Original Language: Telugu

Cast: Lavanya Tripathi, Abijeet Duddala, Abhignya Vuthaluru

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Bahishkarana Plot: In the quiet village of Peddapalli, Darshi’s trip to buy clothes for his daughter takes a dark turn when the village sarpanch, Shivaya, arrives, sparking unforeseen tragedies.

Original Language:

Cast: Anjali, Ravindra Vijay, Sritej

Where to watch: ZEE5

Ekam Plot: The seven-episode anthology features diverse stories, including a romance endangered by a shawl, a hunter facing loss after modernisation and a dead man mysteriously still walking.

Original Language: Kannada

Cast: Prakash Raj, Sumanth Bhat, Swaroop Elamon

Where to watch: ekamtheseries.com

Paashbalish Plot: Two childhood friends reunite after 15 years of separation, leading to unexpected events and life-changing consequences.

Original Language: Bengali

Cast: Ishaa Saha, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Saurav Das