Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder on January 16 and rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. As the Bollywood actor is reportedly out of danger now, let’s take a look at his top 10 movies available to watch on OTT.

Kurbaan Plot: Professor Avantika’s life feels perfect when she falls in love with a man she believes she knows well. However, things turn dark as her life spirals out of control.

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Kachche Dhaage Plot: Stepbrothers Aftab and Jai dislike each other. But, they must unite to clear their names in a terrorism case.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Namrata Shirodkar, Manisha Koirala

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Dil Chahta Hai Plot: Three friends, Akash, Sameer and Siddharth, navigate post-college life, facing challenges in love, friendship and societal expectations.

Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Kal Ho Naa Ho Plot: Naina’s dull life changes with Aman’s arrival. Despite his love for her, Aman urges her friend Rohit to win her heart.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Ek Hasina Thi Plot: Sarika falls for Karan, who frames her for illegal firearms. In jail, she transforms into a vengeful woman, determined to seek revenge for the betrayal.

Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastav

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Hum Tum Plot: Karan and Rhea, initially disliking each other after a flight, develop a changing relationship as they repeatedly cross paths at various stages of their lives.

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rishi Kapoor

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Omkara Plot: Langda Tyagi, aspiring to succeed Omkara after his election win, feels betrayed when Kesu is chosen as lieutenant and schemes revenge.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma

Where to watch: JioCinema, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video

Race Plot: Two stepbrothers running a horse racing business clash over a shared love interest. It leads one to attempt murder for inheritance and insurance money.

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Love Aaj Kal Plot: Jai and Meera break up for careers but stay friends. Inspired by Veer’s love story, Jai realises his love, returns to India, and they reunite happily.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh

Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

Agent Vinod Plot: Agent Vinod gets on a mission to uncover the mystery behind his colleague Rajan’s death. Then, he discovers a larger and more dangerous conspiracy.

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Adil Hussain, Ravi Kishan