Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Top 10 Saif Ali Khan movies on OTT: Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Omkara and more

Top 10 Saif Ali Khan movies on OTT: Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Omkara and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised after being stabbed by an intruder. Thankfully, he is now out of danger. Meanwhile, here are his top 10 movies available on OTT platforms, including Kurbaan, Dil Chahta Hai and Love Aaj Kal.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder on January 16 and rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. As the Bollywood actor is reportedly out of danger now, let’s take a look at his top 10 movies available to watch on OTT.

Kurbaan

Plot: Professor Avantika’s life feels perfect when she falls in love with a man she believes she knows well. However, things turn dark as her life spirals out of control.

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Kachche Dhaage

Plot: Stepbrothers Aftab and Jai dislike each other. But, they must unite to clear their names in a terrorism case.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Namrata Shirodkar, Manisha Koirala

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Dil Chahta Hai

Plot: Three friends, Akash, Sameer and Siddharth, navigate post-college life, facing challenges in love, friendship and societal expectations.

Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Plot: Naina’s dull life changes with Aman’s arrival. Despite his love for her, Aman urges her friend Rohit to win her heart.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Ek Hasina Thi

Plot: Sarika falls for Karan, who frames her for illegal firearms. In jail, she transforms into a vengeful woman, determined to seek revenge for the betrayal.

Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastav

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Hum Tum

Plot: Karan and Rhea, initially disliking each other after a flight, develop a changing relationship as they repeatedly cross paths at various stages of their lives.

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rishi Kapoor

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Omkara

Plot: Langda Tyagi, aspiring to succeed Omkara after his election win, feels betrayed when Kesu is chosen as lieutenant and schemes revenge.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma

Where to watch: JioCinema, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video

Race

Plot: Two stepbrothers running a horse racing business clash over a shared love interest. It leads one to attempt murder for inheritance and insurance money.

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Love Aaj Kal

Plot: Jai and Meera break up for careers but stay friends. Inspired by Veer’s love story, Jai realises his love, returns to India, and they reunite happily.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh

Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

Agent Vinod

Plot: Agent Vinod gets on a mission to uncover the mystery behind his colleague Rajan’s death. Then, he discovers a larger and more dangerous conspiracy.

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Adil Hussain, Ravi Kishan

Where to watch: JioCinema, YouTube, Apple TV

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
