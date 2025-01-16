On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised after being stabbed by an intruder. Thankfully, he is now out of danger. Meanwhile, here are his top 10 movies available on OTT platforms, including Kurbaan, Dil Chahta Hai and Love Aaj Kal.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder on January 16 and rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. As the Bollywood actor is reportedly out of danger now, let's take a look at his top 10 movies available to watch on OTT.

Kurbaan Plot: Professor Avantika’s life feels perfect when she falls in love with a man she believes she knows well. However, things turn dark as her life spirals out of control.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Kachche Dhaage Plot: Stepbrothers Aftab and Jai dislike each other. But, they must unite to clear their names in a terrorism case.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Dil Chahta Hai Plot: Three friends, Akash, Sameer and Siddharth, navigate post-college life, facing challenges in love, friendship and societal expectations.

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Kal Ho Naa Ho Plot: Naina’s dull life changes with Aman’s arrival. Despite his love for her, Aman urges her friend Rohit to win her heart.

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Ek Hasina Thi Plot: Sarika falls for Karan, who frames her for illegal firearms. In jail, she transforms into a vengeful woman, determined to seek revenge for the betrayal.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Hum Tum Plot: Karan and Rhea, initially disliking each other after a flight, develop a changing relationship as they repeatedly cross paths at various stages of their lives.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Omkara Plot: Langda Tyagi, aspiring to succeed Omkara after his election win, feels betrayed when Kesu is chosen as lieutenant and schemes revenge.

Where to watch: JioCinema, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video

Race Plot: Two stepbrothers running a horse racing business clash over a shared love interest. It leads one to attempt murder for inheritance and insurance money.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Love Aaj Kal Plot: Jai and Meera break up for careers but stay friends. Inspired by Veer’s love story, Jai realises his love, returns to India, and they reunite happily.

Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

Agent Vinod Plot: Agent Vinod gets on a mission to uncover the mystery behind his colleague Rajan’s death. Then, he discovers a larger and more dangerous conspiracy.

Where to watch: JioCinema, YouTube, Apple TV