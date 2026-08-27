Top 100 butters: Two Indian ghee brands rank No. 6 globally — what makes them stand out?

Two Indian dairy products have secured a spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the best and most iconic butters from around the world, putting Indian brands alongside well-known dairy producers from countries including Denmark, England, Belgium, France and Ireland.

The products featured from India are GirOrganic’s A2 Gir Cow Ghee and Amul’s Pure Ghee. Both were placed at No. 6 on the list, according to TasteAtlas.

TasteAtlas shared the ranking on social media, describing it as a list of the “Best and iconic butters around the world.” The food-focused platform selected products based on factors including exceptional quality, craftsmanship and premium credentials.

It also considered a product’s history, global recognition and cultural significance when determining its list of the best and most iconic butters.

What makes them special GirOrganic’s A2 Gir Cow Ghee was featured among the products selected from India. The brand is known for its traditional ghee made from the milk of Gir cows and markets its product as an authentic, traditionally prepared A2 ghee.

Also making the list was Amul’s Pure Ghee, one of the Indian dairy brand’s well-known products. The ghee is known for its distinctive aroma and granular texture, characteristics often associated with traditionally prepared homemade ghee.

What TasteAtlas said about its ranking The “Best” designation focuses on exceptional quality, craftsmanship and premium credentials, while “Iconic” refers to products with deep historical roots, global recognition and cultural significance.

“Sometimes they are different. Sometimes, one extraordinary butter is both,” TasteAtlas said in its social media post.

Butter products from around the world TasteAtlas’ list features products from several major dairy-producing countries.

Australia was represented by Salted Cultures Butter from Pepe Saya and Original Salted Butter from Western Star.

Belgium featured Beurre Fleur de Sel from L&L Plaquette and Beurre d’Ardenne AOP Doux from Carlsbourg, while Denmark had Gammeldags Kærnet Smør from Aabybro Mejeri and Slightly Salted Butter from Lurpak.

England’s entries included Bungay Butter from Fen Farm Dairy and Unsalted Butter from Country Life. France was represented by Le Beurre Bordier Salé 4% from Maison Bordier and Beurre d’Échiré AOP Charentes-Poitou Demi-Sel from Échiré.

Other countries featured on the list included Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and the United States.

Ireland’s entries included Farmhouse Cultured Butter with Wexford Sea Salt from Saltrock Dairy and Pure Irish Salted Butter from Kerrygold. Italy featured Burro Occelli from Beppino Occelli and Burro Prealpi Classico from Prealpi.

New Zealand was represented by Premium Sea Salt Crystals Butter from Lewis Road Creamery and Anchor Butter from Anchor Dairy, while Norway featured Økologisk Røros Smør 2% Havsalt from Rørosmeieriet and Tine Meierismør from Tine.