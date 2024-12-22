The holiday season wouldn't be the same without the perfect playlist, and Spotify has unveiled the top 5 most-streamed Christmas songs of all time. These iconic tunes, blending timeless classics with modern hits, have captured the hearts of millions around the world. From Mariah Carey’s beloved anthem to Michael Bublé’s smooth holiday classic, these songs continue to define the season and spread festive cheer year after year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are Spotify’s top 5 most-streamed Christmas holiday songs of all time – a festive celebration of timeless classics and modern favorites that define the season.

5. It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas – Michael Bublé Michael Bublé's smooth rendition of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas" has accumulated 1.12 billion streams. Released as part of his 2011 holiday album, Bublé's version has become synonymous with the season, bringing warmth and nostalgia to listeners worldwide.

4. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee Brenda Lee’s “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has been a festive favorite since 1964, amassing 1.20 billion streams. With a rock ‘n’ roll twist, this lively tune is an essential part of Christmas celebrations. Lee recorded the track at just 13 years old, and its enduring popularity proves it’s a true holiday classic.

3. Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me," released in 2014, has garnered 1.21 billion streams. This holiday favorite is especially popular among younger audiences, blending pop sensibilities with festive cheer. Grande’s playful lyrics and irresistible chorus make it a modern holiday classic that has secured its place in Christmas music history.

2. Last Christmas – Wham! Wham!'s "Last Christmas" follows closely with 1.76 billion streams. Written and produced by George Michael in 1984, this heartfelt song is an iconic holiday hit. With its bittersweet lyrics and unforgettable melody, it continues to resonate with listeners who appreciate its emotional depth wrapped in a holiday tune.

1. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey With a staggering 2.06 billion streams, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You" reigns as the most-streamed Christmas song on Spotify. Released in 1994, this festive anthem is the hallmark of the holiday season. Its catchy melody and joyful spirit make it a perennial favorite, dominating playlists, charts, and airwaves worldwide. Mariah’s timeless classic has become the soundtrack to Christmas celebrations around the globe.