Several Malayalam movies will start streaming on OTT platforms this week. From All We Imagine as Light to Sookshmadarshini, check out the list of the latest releases to binge-watch this weekend.

All We Imagine as Light This critically acclaimed drama by Payal Kapadia tells the story of a nurse, played by Kani Kusruti, whose life takes a turn after receiving a mysterious gift from her estranged husband. As she grapples with the emotional turmoil of their fractured relationship, the film delves into themes of longing, regret, and healing.

Featuring powerful performances and stunning cinematography, All We Imagine as Light has garnered international attention, including a Golden Globe nomination.

When and where to watch: January 3, Disney+ Hotstar

I Am Kathalan Inspired by the 1994 Tamil romantic thriller Kadhalan, this gripping techno-crime thriller explores the complex world of hacking and its consequences. Starring Arshad Ali, Anishma Anilkumar, and Vineeth Chakyar, the film follows the lives of individuals whose fates are entangled with cybercrimes.

As the characters navigate dark digital realms, they must confront the repercussions of their actions on society and themselves. With a sharp focus on technology’s impact on human relationships, I Am Kathalan offers a suspenseful narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

When and where to watch: January 3, Manorama Max Sookshmadarshini A black comedy thriller, Sookshmadarshini features Nazriya Nazim in a captivating role that showcases her versatility as an actress. The film follows a series of unusual events that unfold in a seemingly ordinary town, leading to an unexpected chain of dark and humorous situations.

The film explores the intricacies of human behaviour in extraordinary circumstances through a unique blend of suspense, wit, and social commentary.

When and where to watch: Now streaming on Zee5

Mura Mura is a poignant exploration of the complexities of human relationships and societal expectations. Set against a backdrop of everyday life, the film delves deep into the struggles and emotions faced by its characters as they navigate love, loss, and societal pressures.

Through its rich storytelling and evocative performances, Mura invites viewers to reflect on the challenges of understanding oneself and others in a world full of norms and judgments.

When and where to watch: Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Panchavalsara Padhathi A heartwarming drama, Panchavalsara Padhathi dives into the emotional intricacies of human relationships, focusing on the bond between family members and their challenges. The film portrays the evolution of familial ties as individuals grapple with personal issues while maintaining their connections.

Starring Siju Wilson, the narrative unfolds as the characters confront emotional dilemmas, reconciliation, and the complexities of everyday life. A story that blends humour and pathos, Panchavalsara Padhathi explores themes of love, forgiveness, and understanding.