Top 5 OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series were released on OTT this weekend-- December 20-22--making them perfect for a weekend binge-watch.

Catch the latest OTT releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema, and Disney+Hotstar.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous This Netflix documentary offers an intimate look at the life of Yo Yo Honey Singh, one of India’s most controversial and celebrated rap icons. It traces his meteoric rise to fame, his struggles with mental health, and his eventual comeback.

The film, which features unseen footage, candid interviews, and heartfelt revelations, delves into his personal and professional life. Directed with a raw, unfiltered approach, it gives fans a behind-the-scenes view of the man behind the music.

When and where to watch: December 22, Netflix.

Girls Will Be Girls Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's much-anticipated production debut is set in an elite boarding school. This coming-of-age film follows the story of Mira, a teenage girl navigating adolescence, friendships, and self-discovery.

Her relationship with her overbearing mother adds layers of emotional complexity. The film touches on themes of identity, independence, and generational divides.

Its bold storytelling, nuanced performances, and relatable narrative make it a must-watch for lovers of emotional dramas. With poignant storytelling and stunning visuals, Girls Will Be Girls is a reflective exploration of youth and parenthood.

When and where to watch: December 22, Amazon Prime Video

Zebra Zebra is a gripping Telugu crime thriller set in a small town plagued by mysterious murders. The story revolves around a dedicated detective attempting to solve the case while facing numerous twists and challenges. Tension escalates as clues become more cryptic, and every character is a potential suspect.

Packed with high-octane action, eerie cinematography, and psychological intrigue, Zebra promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It’s a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts and Telugu cinema fans.

When and where to watch: December 22, Aha Pallotty 90s Kids This nostalgic Malayalam series takes viewers back to the heartwarming simplicity of the 1990s. Focusing on the misadventures of kids growing up in a small town captures the essence of childhood nostalgia.

The series features playful antics, childhood friendships, and relatable moments that evoke memories of simpler times. With charming characters, humour, and a nostalgic soundtrack, Pallotty 90s Kids offers a delightful blend of innocence and adventure. Perfect for those seeking a lighthearted trip down memory lane.

When and where to watch: December 22, Manorama Max

Juror #2 Directed by Clint Eastwood, Juror #2 is a tense legal thriller examining the role of conscience in pursuing justice. The plot centres on a juror who discovers he may have played a role in the crime being tried. As guilt consumes him, he faces a moral dilemma — to confess or remain silent.

Packed with intense courtroom drama, moral ambiguity, and stellar performances, Juror #2 delivers a gripping cinematic experience that raises profound ethical questions.