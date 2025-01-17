Top 5 OTT releases this week: A range of movies and web series have recently premiered, with more set to debut on streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others between January 12 to 18, providing plenty of options for a weekend binge-watch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are Top OTT releases to watch this weekend Paatal Lok Season 2

Amazon Prime Video is back with the second season of its iconic 'Paatal Lok' after over four years. The Paatal Lok Season 2 will stream on Prime Video today i.e. 17 January 2025. The cast of Paatal Lok Season 2 includes Jaideep Ahlawat, reprising his role as Hathiram Chaudhary, and Ishwak Singh, returning as IPS officer Imran Ansari, who has now been promoted to Hathiram's senior. The series also starrs Gul Panag along with new additions to the cast including Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua.

The Roshans

The docu-series on the Roshan family will be released on Netlfix today, January 17. The docu-series will feature Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan wherein it will take the audience on a journey through Roshans' lives, struggles and wins.

XO, Kitty

The season 2 of XO, Kitty released on Netflix on January 16. The series stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty, a Korean American attending a prestigious boarding school in Seoul. The show also stars Korean-born actors Choi Min-young and real-life siblings Gia Kim and Sang Heon Lee. Noah Centineo, the co-star of “To All the Boys" also makes an appearance in this season.

Chidiya Udd

'Chidiya Udd' starring Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, and Sikandar Kher released on Amazon MX Player on January 15. The crime drama series is based on Aabid Surti's critically acclaimed novel Cages, explores the gritty underworld of Mumbai, filled with crime, power struggles, and survival.

I Am Kathalan