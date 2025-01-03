Top OTT releases include an action-packed thriller with emotional depth, a drama exploring a nurse's struggles, a reality series on NYC real estate, a romantic comedy set in space, and a gripping drama about a father's fight for truth after a tragedy in Lockerbie.

Top 5 OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series were released on OTT this week, making them perfect for a weekend – January 3-5 – binge-watch session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gunaah Season 2 Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani return in this action-packed thriller. Abhimanyu (Gashmeer) is now adopting a new identity to seek revenge against those who wronged him. The complex relationship between him and Tara (Surbhi) takes center stage, adding layers of emotional depth to the gripping narrative.

Season 2 introduces fresh twists, intense confrontations, and shocking revelations, keeping viewers hooked. With high-octane drama and compelling performances, the show is a must-watch for fans of crime and revenge sagas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to watch: January 3, Disney+ Hotstar

All We Imagine as Light This critically acclaimed drama by Payal Kapadia tells the story of a nurse, played by Kani Kusruti, whose life takes a turn after receiving a mysterious gift from her estranged husband. As she grapples with the emotional turmoil of their fractured relationship, the film delves into themes of longing, regret, and healing.

Featuring powerful performances and stunning cinematography, All We Imagine as Light has garnered international attention, including a Golden Globe nomination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to watch: January 3, Disney+ Hotstar

Selling the City This engaging reality series dives into the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City. Talented agents race against time to close deals on extravagant properties while navigating competitive pressures and demanding clients.

Offering a glimpse into the glamour and challenges of selling multi-million-dollar homes, the show captivates with its dynamic cast and jaw-dropping properties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to watch: Now available on Netflix When the Stars Gossip A South Korean romantic comedy series set in a space station, starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin. The narrative follows astronaut commander Eve Kim and tourist Gong Ryong as they navigate unexpected challenges.

When and where to watch: January 4, Netflix

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth This compelling five-part drama, starring Colin Firth, follows the heartbreaking journey of Jim Swire, a father who lost his daughter in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing. Determined to uncover the truth behind the tragedy, Swire’s relentless pursuit of justice sheds light on hidden conspiracies and unanswered questions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The series masterfully combines emotional intensity with a gripping investigation, offering a powerful portrayal of resilience and determination.

When and where to watch: January 2, JioCinema.