A variety of movies and web series have debuted on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more from January 6 to 11, offering plenty of options for binge-watching this weekend.

1. The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, is set to debut today i.e. January 10. The film directed by Dheeraj Sarna, explores the Sabarmati Express fire incident in Godhra on February 27, 2002, which claimed 59 lives. The film was also watched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others. The movie is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

2. Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming release, ‘Black Warrant’ will premiere on Netflix today. The prison drama, starring Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor. The series is directed by Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, along with co-directors Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair. Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta, also play key roles. It is inspired by true events and is based on the book 'Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer' by Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar Jail superintendent, and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury.

3. Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Friends fame, David Schwimmer, is all set for suspenseful tone as he plays Anthony, a divorced father hosting his twin children for the summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn in a chilling new trailer for 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing.' The spine-chilling series is set to release today i.e. January 10 on Disney and Hulu.

4. On Call