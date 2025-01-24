Top 6 OTT releases this weekend: Other than Hisaab Barabar, The Night Agent, and Barroz, Zoë Kravitz's Blink Twice offers a thrilling narrative on a private island. Razakar reflects on Hyderabad's history, while Sweet Dreams intertwines the lives of two dreamers.

Top 6 OTT releases this week: A range of movies and web series have recently premiered, and more are set to debut on streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others between January 20 and 26, providing plenty of options for a weekend binge-watch.

Hisaab Barabar Hisaab Barabar delves into the tangled world of financial fraud. The satirical thriller follows a railway ticket collector who stumbles upon a massive embezzlement scandal tied to a cunning banker.

As the plot unravels, he becomes an unexpected whistleblower, navigating the challenges of exposing corruption while confronting personal risks.

Cast : R Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Raaz, Neena Gupta, Saurabh Shukla

Cast: R Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Raaz, Neena Gupta, Saurabh Shukla
When and where to watch: The film will be available on ZEE5 from January 24.

Sweet Dreams Sweet Dreams is a heartwarming romantic comedy that explores the whimsical connection between two strangers who mysteriously share surreal dreams. As their dream worlds intertwine, they begin to unravel secrets about each other that lead to unexpected emotions in their real lives.

Cast : Amol Parashar, Mithila Palkar, Seema Pahwa, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania

Cast: Amol Parashar, Mithila Palkar, Seema Pahwa, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania
When and where to watch: It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 24 onwards. The Night Agent, Season 2 One of the most loved Netflix series, The Night Agent, is back with its second season. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centring on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings—until the night it does.

Cast : Peter Sutherland, Amanda Warren, Luciane Buchanan, Brittany Snow, Arienne Mandi, Hong Chau

Cast: Peter Sutherland, Amanda Warren, Luciane Buchanan, Brittany Snow, Arienne Mandi, Hong Chau
When and where to watch: The show started streaming on Netflix on January 23.

Blink Twice Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, an English movie, follows a tech mogul who flies a cocktail waitress and his friends out to a private island where strange things start happening.

According to news agency AP, it is a "stylish, ambitious, buzzy film that seems to aspire to be a gender-themed 'Get Out,' or a #MeToo-era thriller with echoes of 'Promising Young Woman.'" Kravitz "almost pulls it off."

Cast : Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment

Cast: Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment
When and where to watch: The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video on rent of ₹119.

Razakar Telugu film Razakar, also known as Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, deals with a sensitive chapter of Indian history. While the country celebrated freedom on 15 August 1947, the princely state of Hyderabad remained under the rule of the Nizam.

The movie highlights the alleged brutalities of the Razakars and the Nizam against the Hindus in the state and shows the bravery of those who resisted them.

Cast : Bobby Simha, Makarand Deshpande and Raj Arjun in key roles. Veteran Bollywood actor Tej Sapru plays Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the film.

Cast: Bobby Simha, Makarand Deshpande and Raj Arjun in key roles. Veteran Bollywood actor Tej Sapru plays Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the film.
When and where to watch: Aha will start streaming Razakar on January 24.

Barroz Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s directorial debut, Barroz, is a fantasy action adventure movie that makes for a good weekend watch. It revolves around a 400-year-old guardian of Vasco da Gama's treasure who awaits the arrival of the true heir.

It is the third most expensive movie in the history of Malayalam movies.