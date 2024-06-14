Top events today: PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit, Hajj begins, Brightcom Group shares suspended from BSE, NSE & more

Jocelyn Fernandes
First Published 06:38 AM IST
Top news today on June 14: There are a host of developments, updates and events expected in India and internationally in the political, educational, sports and general spheres on June 14. We take a look:

PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit Outreach, bilateral talks with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Italy today (June 14), to attend the G7 Summit's Outreach session and hold bilateral talks with world leaders on a wide range of issues, as per a PTI report.

“The Prime Minister of India has arrived at Brindisi Airport in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit. Tomorrow (Friday) is a packed day for him. We have several bilateral meetings with world leaders lined up. He will also be addressing the Outreach session of the G7 Summit,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a video message from the airport yesterday.

During the visit, Modi will participate in a summit session entitled ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI), Energy, Africa-Mediterranean’ to be hosted by Italian PM Georgia Meloni. The session will also be joined by Pope Francis.

