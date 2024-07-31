Top events today on July 31: Today is the last date to file your income tax returns, there are a host of Q1 results expected through the day including Tata Steel, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, and more top stories.

Top events today on July 31: There are a host of developments, updates and events expected in India and internationally in the political, educational, sports and general spheres on July 31. We take a look:

Income tax return (ITR) filing deadline Today, July 31, is the last day to file your ITR for FY 2023-24 and taxpayers must act quickly to complete and submit your returns by the deadline. This is crucial in order to avoid potential penalties or late fees.

Notably, the All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) has sent a formal request for extension of deadline to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), as per a PTI report. The body has requested an extention till August 31, so keep your eye out for that.

EPS-95 pensioners to protest at Jantar Mantar for pension hike The EPS-95 National Agitation Committee a pensioners' body will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar today (July 31), to demand a hike in their minimum monthly pension of ₹7,500, as per a PTI report.

As many as 78 lakh pensioners have demanded a floor increase over the past eight years, but have been ignored by the government, the committee stated, adding that members of the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee, have planned the strike in the national capital, due to "outrage" over the "government's failure to address their concerns".

Congress Parliamentary Party general body meeting today The Indian National Congress (INC) is scheduled to hold its Parliamentary Party general body meeting at 10 am today in Central Hall, as per an ANI report.

The meeting will be chaired by the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, it added.

Q1 Results: Tata Steel, ZEE, Maruti Suzuki, M&M and more earnings on July 31 Tata Steel, Tata Investment Corporation, Sundram Fasteners, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Thomas Cook (India), TeamLease Services, TCNS Clothing Co, Ugro Capital, Timex Group India, Tracxn Technologies, The Indian Wood Products Co. L, Teesta Agro Industries, Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers, Prestige Estates Projects, Phoenix Mills, Relaxo Footwears, Sonata Software, Redington, RITES, Puravankara, Pricol, Stylam Industries, Sasken Technologies, Satin Creditcare Network, Steel Exchange India, Spacenet Enterprises India, Selan Exploration Technology, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Scan Steels, Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises, Rexnord Electronics and Controls, Sri KPR Industries, Softrak Biotech, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mankind Pharma, Lakshmi Machine Works, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, KRBL, LG Balakrishnan and Brothers, Nilkamal, Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers, OnMobile Global, Naperol Investments, National Peroxide, Oswal Agro Mills, Murudeshwar Ceramics, Maruti Infrastructure, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, NRB Industrial Bearings, Nalin Lease Finance, Lakeland Hotels, Objectone Information Systems, Godrej Properties, GE T&D India, KPR Mill, JBM Auto, Five-Star Business Finance, JK Lakshmi Cement, IIFL Securities Limited, HeidelbergCement India, Jain Irrigation Systems, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Greenply Industries, Indostar Capital Finance, John Cockerill India, Fino Payments Bank, GPT Infraprojects, Ginni Filaments, Gujarat Containers, HCKK Ventures, Incap, Hindustan Bio Science, Coal India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Elgi Equipments, Birlasoft, Electrosteel Castings, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation, Bansal Wire Industries, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Dynamic Cables, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, CSL Finance, Entertainment Network India, Black Rose Industries, Bhagyanagar India, Eco Hotels and Resorts, Deccan Health Care, Colinz Laboratories, Bharat Bhushan Share and Commodity Brokers, Dhan Jeevan, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Bank Of Baroda, Asahi India Glass, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Action Construction Equipment, The Anup Engineering, and A K Spintex, among others.

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5: India full schedule & key sports to watch out for today On the fifth day of the Paris Olympics 2024, you will witness:

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain,

Tennis player Sreeja Akula,

Balarj Panwar in Men's Singles Sculls Semifinals in Rowing,

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in Badminton, among others. Stay with Livemint for the latest on medals tally and wins at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

