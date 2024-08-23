Top events today: There are a host of developments, updates and events expected in India and internationally in the political, educational, sports and general spheres on August 23. We take a look:

PM Modi on Historic Visit to Ukraine Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for a historic visit to Ukraine after concluding his two-day visit to Poland during which he held wide-ranging talks with the leadership, PTI reported. Modi is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Notably, the PM's visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his much criticised and high-profile trip to Moscow, it said. It is also the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

“I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” Modi said on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell to Give Speech at Jackson Hole The United States Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming began on August 22 with a dinner gathering of central bankers, economists and reporters, Bloomberg reported.

It is a three-day conference. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to give a speech today (10 am New York Time — August 23). For investors and Fed watchers, Powell’s keynote speech will be the focus, it added.

With the Fed on the cusp of lowering borrowing costs from a more than two-decade high, Powell’s comments will be closely parsed for any kind of signal about the timing, size and pace of interest-rate cuts, Bloomberg added.

Rajnath Singh in Washington for talks to bolster India-US defence ties Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Washington, United States on August 22 on a four-day trip (August 23-26) aimed at boosting strategic partnership between the two countries, PTI reported.

In Washington, Singh will hold talks with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan among others.

Singh's visit is also likely to secure for India the US' 31 MQ-9B Predator drones. Proposal of joint manufacturing of Stryker infantry combat vehicles and co-production of GE F414 engines are also likely to be prominent talking points with Austin, officials in New Delhi told PTI.

Singh will also chair a high-level roundtable meeting with the US defence industry on the ongoing and future defence collaborations. He will also interact with the Indian community during the visit.

SC to Hear Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea Today The Supreme Court denied interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the CBI's corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on August 14. The matter is scheduled for a hearing today, August 23.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to the CBI in response to Kejriwal's plea against the Delhi High Court's decision to uphold his arrest.

“We are not granting any interim bail. We will issue notice,” the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was appearing for Kejriwal, PTI reported.

On August 5, the Delhi High Court upheld Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, ruling it legal and finding no malice in the CBI's actions. The court noted that the CBI demonstrated how Kejriwal's influence might have prevented witnesses from coming forward until after his arrest.