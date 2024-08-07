Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Top events today: Q1 results, India at Paris Olympics, President Droupadi Murmu in New Zealand and more

Top events today: Q1 results, India at Paris Olympics, President Droupadi Murmu in New Zealand and more

Jocelyn Fernandes

Top events today on August 7: There are a host of Q1 results expected through the day including Godrej, Aditya Birla and more; India's Vinesh Phogat moves to the wrestling finals at the Paris Olympics 2024, and more top stories.

Take a look at the top news events of the day

Top events today on August 7: There are a host of developments, updates and events expected in India and internationally in the political, educational, sports and general spheres on August 7. We take a look:

Vinish Phogat moves to Olympics Finals, challenges for gold

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made history yesterday, deafeating top seeds Ukrainian athlete Oksana Livach in the quarter-finals and Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals to advance to the finals. She becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to move to an Olympics finals in wrestling, and is guaranteed a silver medal. Today, on August 7, she will challenge American Sarah Hildebrandt for a historic win.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Q1 Results Expected Today on August 7

Pidilite Industries, Godrej Consumer, NHPC, Abbott India, Coromandel International, AIA Engineering, NLC India, BSE Ltd, Apollo Tyres, Aditya Birla, Ipca Labs, Godrej Industries, BASF India, Dr. Lal Pathlabs and others.

President Droupadi Murmu to visit New Zealand today

Indian President Droupadi Murmu departed for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste from New Delhi on August 4, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Now on her second leg of the bilateral visit, Murmu will be in New Zealand from August 7-9 at the invitation of Honourable Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor General of New Zealand, PTI reported.

During the state visit, Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with Governor General Kiro, meet with NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and also address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India, the MEA statement added.

Vivo Expected to Launch V40 Today

Smartphone maker Vivo is expected to launch its V40 series in the Indian market today. The series will succeed the V30 lineup and is likely to include the V40 and the V40 Pro.

Phones in the series are indicated to come with a 5,500mAh battery and claim to be the "slimmest phone" in its category. Both models are expected to have an IP68 rating, offering protection against dust and water. Additionally, the new devices may feature a 3D curved display and an Infinity Eye Camera module. The camera setup is expected to include Zeiss Optics, with support for multifocal portraits.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.