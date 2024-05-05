There are a host of developments, updates and events expected in India and internationally in the political, financial and general spheres on May 5. We take a look:

24,881 students will appear for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Latur today. The exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm at 55 centres in Latur, Udgir, Nilanga and Ahmedpur tehsils, NEET coordinator and Podar International School principal Giridhar Reddy told PTI. "The admit card distribution process began on Thursday. All preparations for NEET are complete," he added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya today, BJP sources told PTI. He is likely to be in the area around 3 pm and will visit the Ram Temple. The prime minister will campaign for BJP candidate Lallu Singh in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, with a 2 km roadshow, they added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to campaign in Telangana today ahead of the General Elections, sources told The New Indian Express. They said he will campaign Nirmal under Adilabad constituency and at Gadwal under Mahbubnagar segment.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, today. PBKS, having won 4 out of 10 matches, are at number 7 on the points table. CSK have won 5 of their 10 matches and are in the 5th position on the points table. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted relief from the scorching conditions in several Indian states in from May 5 to May 9. As per the weather office, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand from May 5 to 9. Scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected in east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted relief from the scorching conditions in several Indian states in from May 5 to May 9. As per the weather office, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand from May 5 to 9. Scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected in east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during this period. Bilateral Ties: Japanese foreign minister Kamikawa Yoko is scheduled to visit Nepal today to discuss bilateral and mutual interests between the two countries. This come amid 70-years anniversary of established diplomatic ties between the two Asian countries. Kamikawa is the fourth Japanese foreign minister to visit Nepal and the first since 2019.

