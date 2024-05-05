Top news of the day: From PM Modi's rally in Ayodhya to NEET 2024, IPL match & more — May 5 updates
Key events to watch on May 5 include PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's elections rallies, the IMD weather update, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match, and NEET 2024 examinations in India.
There are a host of developments, updates and events expected in India and internationally in the political, financial and general spheres on May 5. We take a look:
